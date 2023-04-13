Georgia Mendes Brings GRATTITUDE 2.0 to The Cutting Room

The Cutting Room presents rising star Georgia Mendes in GRATTITUDE 2.0 on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023 at 9:30pm.Georgia has been on the hunt for Gratitude, and now she's learning what it feels like to finally be in it. It has been almost six months since our first show, and a lot has shifted (mostly for the better!) GrATTITUDE 2.0! is about experiencing joy and love in a time where we're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Joining Georgia will be Ben Levi Ross of Tick..Tick..Boom & Dear Evan Hansen, Alex Finke of Come From Away & Les Mis, Manu Narayan of Company, My Fair Lady, & And Just Like That, and recent Carnegie Mellon graduates Miller Kraps & Lauren Medina.

This show is directed by Hillary Dominguez, music directed by Andrea Yohe (New York, New York) and produced by Evan Schild (Grey House, POTUS) and Katy Zapanta (Dancin, K-Pop)

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased Click Here

Georgia's professional debut was at The Muny performing in the Unsinkable Molly Brown. During her time at Carnegie Mellon University she played Aphra Behn in Or, Rosie in Cabaret, and Cinderella in Into the Woods. She recently played her one woman show "GrATTITUDE" to a sold out crowd at Club Cumming, and looks forward to "GrATTITUDE 2.0" at The Cutting Room Floor on April 23rd. Catch her in the next season of "Evil" on CBS/Paramount+

Alex Finke has been seen on Broadway in Come From Away (Janice & Others) and Les Miserables (Cosette). Other credits include: Johanna in the original cast of the critically acclaimed revival of Sweeney Todd Off-Broadway at The Barrow Street Theatre. 1st National Tour: Anything Goes (Hope Harcourt). Regional: Unmasked at Paper Mill Playhouse, The Unsinkable Molly Brown (Kit) at The Denver Center, PCLO and Music Theatre Wichita. Alex has most recently been seen in "Partner Track" on Netflix. Training: BFA University of Michigan.

Ben Ross: Theater: Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen Broadway & First National Tour, Henry in Next to Normal at the Kennedy Center. Film: Freddy in Tick, Tick... Boom! on Netflix. Ben is represented by A3 Artists and releases music under the alias Boychik.

Manu Narayan co-starred in the 2022 Tony award-winning production of Sondheim's Company on Broadway. He also played leading roles in the original Broadway casts of Gettin' The Band Back Together, and Lincoln Center's Tony-nominated revival of My Fair Lady. Manu made his Broadway debut as the leading man in A.R. Rahman's Bollywood musical Bombay Dreams, the first South Asian musical on Broadway, for which he garnered a Drama League nomination. On-screen, Manu has appeared in myriad television shows such as And Just Like That, Prodigal Son, Emergence, Bull, The Blacklist, and Grey's Anatomy, as well as the films Anything's Possible, 99 Homes, The Love Guru, and The Last Airbender, amongst others. As a singer, Manu has sung with the LA Opera, the Prototype Festival, the American Pops Orchestra, and in concert for the late Queen of England and President George W. Bush.

Miller Kraps is an artist from Louisville, Kentucky who studied musical theatre at the Youth Performing Arts School (Louisville) and Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama (Pittsburgh) before moving to Brooklyn. Miller has been seen at the Kentucky Opera, The LEX, Front Porch Theatricals, and even the ICCA's as a winning soloist! Miller is a Virgo sun, Scorpio rising, and Aquarius moon. When he's not busy living the highlife (*wink*), you can find Miller axe-throwing, pole dancing, or making killer iced lattes (not exclusively in that order) Insta: @millerjaykraps

Lauren Maria Medina is a New Jersey native who spent her early years performing at the Paper Mill Playhouse. She is deeply grateful for her time at Carnegie Mellon School of Drama where she was seen as Jeanie (Hair) and Rapunzel (Into the Woods). After graduation, Lauren played her dream role, Maria, in the Marriott Theatre's West Side Story, to which the Chicago Tribune called her performance "exuberant, honest and infectious" and others named "a revelation". In February she showcased her own solo show "Hablando/Cantando" to a sold out audience at Green Room 42. She is so excited to perform at The Cutting Room alongside her brilliant friend Georgia tonight . laurenmariamedina.com @laurenmariamedina

Hillary Dominguez (She/They) is a Director/Producer/Storyteller from Seattle, Washington. She began her career as an actor at the age of 9 doing theater, Independent films (Switchmas, Eden, etc.), and commercials. Hillary began working behind the table at 15 years old and there learned that one does not have to be limited to one job in the arts. While attending Pace University's Musical Theater program Hillary worked under Michael John Lachuisa, Lonny Price, JV Mercanti, Andrew Mullins, and many other amazing directors as both an assistant and performer. Hillary has been working in Jim Carnahan and Binder's Casting offices on Moulin Rouge! Broadway, Little Shop of Horrors (Off-Broadway), Almost Famous, and other projects. Hillary is currently working under producer Louis Hobson on the new Frank Wildhorn musical The Song of Bernadette. Hillary thanks her family and friends for their amazing and continued support.

Andrea Yohe is a New York transplant via Nashville! She was recently the Music Assistant for Broadway's New York, New York and will be the Associate Music Director for the Off-Broadway production of Millennials are Killing Musicals in May.