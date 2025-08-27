Gail Thomas To Bring East Coast Premiere Of PATIENT 13 To Pangea In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Moth Slam winner Gail Thomas will bring the East Coast premiere of her acclaimed solo comedy Patient 13 to Pangea in New York City this September. Following its celebrated run at Rogue Machine Theater in Los Angeles, the show will play three performances only on Thursday, September 11; Thursday, September 18; and Saturday, September 20, all at 7 p.m.

Winner of the 2024 LA Progressive Progie Award and LA Hidden Gems Award, Patient 13 follows Thomas’s quest to navigate identity, connection, and healing after a cancer diagnosis. Blending biting humor with vulnerability, Thomas chronicles her trippy journey through bad advice, self-discovery, and an eye-opening clinical trial in which cancer survivors are given magic mushrooms to combat anxiety and depression.

“Boundaries down and anxiety up, Gail Thomas transforms her story into a rollercoaster of resilience, hilarity, and surprising grace,” noted critics during the Los Angeles run.

Thomas, originally from Oklahoma, was a lawyer at a top New York City law firm before shifting careers to acting, comedy, and writing. As a storyteller she has appeared on The Moth (Slam Winner), Risk!, and Story Collider. Her voiceover credits include Beavis and Butt-Head, Angelo Rules, The Late Show with David Letterman, and John Cameron Mitchell’s Anthem: Homunculus. She is also a speechwriter and storytelling coach for leaders, advocates, and mission-driven organizations, and currently divides her time between New York and Los Angeles.

Performance Information

Patient 13 runs September 11, 18, and 20, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Pangea, 178 Second Avenue (between 11th and 12th Streets). Tickets are $20, with a $20 food and drink minimum per person.

For tickets and more information, visit pangeanyc.com or call 212-995-0900.