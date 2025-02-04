Gabriella Pizzolo, Kennedy Caughell, Sarah Beth Pfeifer & More To Join Jad Jacob In 54 Below Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will present Finished/Unfinished: The Songs of Jad Jacob on February 27th, 2024, featuring a star-studded lineup of artists from Broadway and beyond.

The sold-out evening of original music from the composer behind Beethoven: Live in Concert will include performances by Gabriella Pizzolo (Stranger Things), Kennedy Caughell (The Great Comet), Sarah Beth Pfeifer (The Lighting Thief), Mars (Descendants: The Rise of Red), Oscar Williams (Fun Home), Cole Thompson (Into the Woods), RJ Christian (The Twenty Sided Tavern), Luke Mannikus (Ghost of John McCain), Curry Whitmire (Kafkaesque), Katryna Marttala (Skyscraper), Eli Gonzalez (El Otro Oz), Ray Robinson (SAW The Musical), Carlie Shaw (Super Freak: The Rick James Story), Oliver Richman, Justin Torres, Michael Lotano, and Collin Kilfeather.

The concert is produced by Em Hausmann and Ian McQueen, with Music Direction by Jad Jacob.

Finished/Unfinished: The Songs of Jad Jacob plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 27th, 2025 at 9:30PM. While seating is sold-out, livestream tickets are available for $28.50 (includes

$3.50 in fees). Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/JadJacobLIVE.

MORE ABOUT JAD JACOB

Fresh from staging his new rock musical, composer Jad Jacob returns to New York with Finished/Unfinished, an evening of new and original music with the composer at the keys! Join Jad and a cast of familiar faces from Broadway and beyond as they bring his eclectic characters to life - from classical composers and former First Ladies, to the ambitious attendees of a South Carolina campaign rally. Jad's award-winning scores have been heard on-screen in Never Can Say Goodbye, produced by and starring Tony nominee Crystal-Lucas Perry; and in upcoming feature Concessions, starring Michael Madsen and Josh Hamilton. His musical Beethoven: Live In Concert is a recipient of the Al Budde Playwright Scholarship, and a finalist at Musical Theatre West's New Works Reading Festival. Beethoven was last seen at the Green Room 42 (featuring Lexi Lawson, Brennyn Lark, and Gabriella Pizzolo); and upstate this spring with Fort Salem Theater (featuring Sarah Beth Pfeifer). After several years of performing and music directing internationally in China, and across the seas of the Mediterranean and Caribbean, he's excited for you to join him on dry land for his 54 Below debut!

