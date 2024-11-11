Gabe Gibbs Will Bring SILLY SONGS, SAD SONGS to Chelsea Music Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musical comedian Gabe Gibbs (The Book of Mormon) is bringing his hit show “Silly Songs, Sad Songs” to Chelsea Music Hall tonight, Monday, November 11 as part of the New York Comedy Festival.

Two pianos. One performer. “Silly Songs, Sad Songs” is a musical comedy special written and performed by Gabe Gibbs and directed by Patrick Muhlberger. With one piano designated for “silly songs” and the other for “sad songs,” Gabe uses both pianos to explore important topics such as farts, wieners and the inevitable downfall of Jared Leto.

Gabe Gibbs is an LA-based creative at the intersection of music and comedy. Before landing in LA, he starred as ‘Elder Price’ in the National Tour of “THE BOOK OF MORMON” after being with the Broadway company prior. He then recurred heavily on ABC's “SCHOOLED” as lovable jock, ‘Weasel’ and has Guest-Starred on other shows, like “GREY'S ANATOMY”. Since then, Gabe has focused mainly on writing and creating original, music-driven projects. He co-created “MUSICALS THAT NEVER MADE IT”, a musical-comedy podcast produced by STARBURNS AUDIO, and has a musical comedy series in development with a kids and family network. Most recently, Gabe headlined two original sold out shows at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles including "SILLY SONGS, SAD SONGS" which he wrote the book, music and lyrics for, and “GABE & ALDEN'S HOLIDAY PARTY” which he co-created (book, music and lyrics) with Alden Derck.

Gabe is currently on the road touring his “SILLY SONGS, SAD SONGS" show across the United States including a stop at the Netflix Is a Joke Fest on May 12 at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles. Gabe has also taken his unique skill set to socials with viral musical parodies of iconic pop stars including: Britney Spears: The Musical, Backstreet Boys: The Musical, Jonas Brothers: The Musical, and many more!)

