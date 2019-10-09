GIRLS WILL BE GIRLS Announced At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Girls Will Be Girls, an uplifting night of songs from some of the city's powerful female voices. Hosted by Morgan Smith, teen writer of the New York Times' acclaimed Oceanborn, Girls Will Be Girls promises to be a inspiring showcase of the women of the New York theatre scene..

Last July two fearless young women took their show, Oceanborn, to Feinstein's/54 Below to tell their tale of fearless female leaders and their unlikely friendship. This October, Apples and Oranges Arts, Deborah Barrera w/Firemused Productions and Randi Zuckerberg bring some of today's most powerful female writers and performers to Feinstein's/54 Below to create a rousing celebration of the feminine on stage. These powerful creators, all Apples and Oranges THEatre ACCELERATOR alums, share their compelling musical stories by, for, and about women, whether they are the mythic leaders of ages past or today's teenage girls.

Featuring songs from Oceanborn, Fly, At Buffalo, Divided, Akira & the Merpeople, Dear Shirley, Wild Oats, Where Angels Fear to Tread, Just Laugh and Highest Education, Girls Will Be Girls celebrates the evolution of Broadway storytelling. Featuring Michaela Butros-Ghali, Grace Choi, Emma Freeman, Melissa Joyner, Madelyn Paterna, Catherine Ricafort, Tyrick Wiltez Jones and Pamela Winslow Kashani.

An inspiring roster of female artists feature in Girls Will Be Girls at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Oct 18th, 9:30 pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

