GIRLS’ NIGHT OUT: A GALENTINES CELEBRATION Set For The Green Room 42

LxL Production Co. will present Girls' Night Out: A Galentines Celebration at The Green Room 42. The performance will take place on February 8, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., with both in-person and livestream ticket options available.

The evening is produced by Lauren Biedron and Lauren Riddle and centers on themes of friendship and girlhood. Featured performers include Allison Calabrese, Carly Cannon, Elise Jeannine, Gabrielle Gore, Julia Dale, Krissie Neiman, Megan Onello, Meghan Renee Wombles, Melanie Moreno, Mia Reigstad, Olivia Whitner, Samantha Garvey, Reagan Shook, Sydney Morrison-Hoffman, Victoria Nichols, and Yumeko Stern.

Music direction for the event will be provided by Safin Karim.