Furthering Education: Online JAMKAZAM Usage Course Taught By Renowned Artist Christopher Denny

Friend to Broadway World and to the cabaret community, David Sabella has announced further instruction to assist performers in their online work during the live entertainment shutdown. Mr. Sabella has worked tirelessly since the lockdown started, learning online techniques for performers and is, now, sharing his knowledge with anyone interested. Information on his latest class can be seen below and and at the CABARET HOTSPOT website HERE.

ONLINE MUSIC COLLABORATION WITH JAMKAZAM

"JK FROM SOUP TO NUTS"

MONDAY, AUGUST 31, 2020 7PM (EST)

What would it feel like to sing and play with other musicians, or to teach/coach your singers/instrumentalists remotely with a real-live collaborative pianist, in REAL TIME, with no latency or audio glitches, and in HD sound?

It can be done! Find out how.

Cabaret Hotspot/Cabaret University proudly presents "JamKazam 201." After our primer course, "Online Music Collaboration Made Easy," this course dives into the details of JamKazam. (Prior knowledge of JamKazam is not necessary for this course)

JamKazam is a Peer to Peer, multi instrument/singer, low/no latency, high fidelity solution for online music teaching and collaboration. This is a REAL TIME Solution for online voice teaching, Music rehearsal, and Performance/Broadcast. AND this solution can be used with all ACOUSTIC pianos and instruments (not just midi)

(The JamKazam program is Currently FREE. To support the efforts of the JamKazam team, 20% of class revenue will be donated to the JamKazam GoFundMe fundraiser to help ensure the ongoing development of the program.)

Topics Discussed:

-Why Jamkazam? (What is it, and how is it different from other audio/video solutions?)

-What YOU need to know

Fundamental requirements of equipment and setup

Essential concepts: Latency, Jitter, Internet Speed

-What YOU can do

Rehearse as if in the same room

Coach/teach with well-synchronized (low/no latency) audio and video

Create musical arrangements, performances and broadcast collaboratively with your creative team in real time - from next door or across the country

Record audio and video at high quality, with both streaming mixes and separate isolated HQ tracks enabling later professional-quality mixing

Broadcast live on Facebook Live or YouTube Live with options for audio effects, live dynamic mixing and camera direction

-Everything you need

Setting up acoustic pianos/instruments, as well as direct input, and virtual instruments

Full inventory of necessary audio/video equipment, cables, connectors/adapters, plus optional additional software - from soup to nuts!

-How to

Sign up and download

Correctly set up audio and video gear

Configure mono/stereo audio & MIDI tracks

Integrate plugins

Create a solo session to double-check setup

Connect to collaborators/students

Mix your session - personal & master mixes

Use advanced settings to lower latency and/or improve audio quality

Incorporate video

Master the multiple uses of Jamkazam's recording function - 1) recording audio/video of a full lesson or rehearsal 2) enabling "Music Minus One"-style practice with your band in-app 3) making perfectly customized, high-quality piano or other rehearsal tracks for singers



Also Discussed:

The Mixer and the Power Mixer

Live Broadcasting to YouTube Live/Facebook Live

What's on the horizon for Jamkazam?

Q&A at the end of class.

Additional On-Demand access offered after the live class.

ABOUT THE CLASS INSTRUCTOR:

Christopher Denny is a multi-Bistro and MAC Award winner who has served as musical director, arranger and pianist for such theater, cabaret and opera luminaries as Julie Wilson, Karen Mason, Brent Barrett, Lorna Dallas, Rod Gilfry, Tammy Grimes, Gregg Edelman, David Campbell, David Burnham, Ron Raines, Faith Prince, Jason Graae, Andrea Marcovicci, Lauren Bacall, Dorothy Loudon, Kaye Ballard, Jeff Harnar and Steven Brinberg. His forty-year career has taken him to virtually all of the major venues in New York and throughout the U.S., notably including Carnegie Hall, where he performed his own arrangements with Skitch Henderson and the New York Pops, as well as to Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu, Australia, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Mexico, Paris and London's West End. Film work includes having produced the recording sessions of Placido Domingo for Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-winning musical film, Moulin Rouge. In recent seasons, he was musical director for an AEA-approved concert version of the musical, Romance Romance, at Don't Tell Mama in New York, and for Karen Mason's play with music, Unfinished Business, at the NY Musical Theater Festival; he contributed several dance arrangements to an evening of Josh Rhodes' choreography, All Singing, All Dancing, featuring top Broadway dancers at Town Hall in New York City; was co-creator and arranger for David Arthur's new musical, Saratoga Trunk Songs, staged at the York Theater in New York and the Stages Festival in Chicago; and was also musical director for the New York premiere of Bob Merrill's "lost" musical, The Prince of Grand Street, starring Mike Burstyn, at the Jewish Repertory Theater. Other favorite New York theatrical credits include musical direction for the world premiere of Barry Kleinbort's hit musical revue, Big City Rhythm; for The Songs of Kurt Weill, starring Kitty Carlisle Hart and Paula Lawrence; and for Joshua and Nedda Logan's musical memoir, I Remember It Well; as well as assisting Agnes De Mille in preparing the gala dance concert, Agnes De Mille and Friends, at the Shubert Theater. As a private vocal coach, he has worked with many promising newcomers and well-established stars, including Boyd Gaines, Ethan Hawke, John Cameron Mitchell, Anthony Rapp, T.R. Knight, Gavin MacLeod, Austin Pendleton and many others. He has taught an ongoing series of multi-week intensive workshops for professional musical theater performers in Paris since 2011. He has given masterclasses and individual coaching to the B.F.A. students at the University of Indiana (Bloomington), to the Masters students at the Theaterakademie August Everding in Munich, and to actor/singers at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, among other colleges and universities. In summer performance workshops for singers, he has taught for the three years at the St. Louis Cabaret Conference; completed seven years on the faculty of Perry-Mansfield in Steamboat Springs, CO; taught at the Cabaret Conference at Yale University; and spent four summers on the faculty of the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center in Waterford, CT. He has recorded about thirty-five albums.

JOIN US for this "Non-Techie-Talk" about JamKazam and how it can help you DO WHAT YOU DO!

