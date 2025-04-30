French-Israeli Singer-Guitarist Zaza Flamenca To Return To NY In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The French-Israeli singer and guitarist ZaZa Flamenca will return to New York after a multi-year hiatus in a one-night stand at the East Village supper club Pangea, on Thursday. May 15, at 9:30pm.

Leading a quartet, the sultry siren premieres a new show, “Gypsy Caravan,” whipping up a swirl of styles derived from the places of her international upbringing and career. Included in her selection are a globe-embracing mix of well-known and obscure songs spanning gypsy jazz, flamenco, French chanson and Middle Eastern repertoire.

Joining ZaZa in New York for “Gypsy Caravan,” are the New York-based players Gabriel Hermida on guitar; Ben Golder-Novick on reeds; and Dustin Kieselbach on upright bass.

Born in Paris and raised in Tel Aviv and Gaza, ZaZa came to the US to study, earning a Jazz Master Degree at Queens College with Michael Mossman. She sings in 10 languages and began her professional career in the early 2010's in New York where she played solo shows at B.B. King's Blues Club and the Blue Note NYC. From 2015 to 2020, she opened for the Grammy-winning Argentinian songwriting legend Leo Dan's US tours. (Dan passed away in January 2025.)

Also while based in New York, ZaZa performed in such cities as Tel Aviv, Paris, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, and Moscow… Her most recent dates have been along the East Coast -- in Savannah, Atlanta, St Augustine Florida, Miami and Orlando.

She is currently working on her second album, a studio recording called “Bossa Nova Covers,” which is scheduled for release in 2025.

A sustaining East Village hotbed of artful, cross-genre work blending theater music and cabaret, Pangea earned the prestigious Village Award, presented by Village Preservation, in June 2021. According to Elisabeth Vincentelli of The NY Times the club, which began presenting live entertainment in 2015, “has vaulted to the forefront of the alt-cabaret scene!”

Pangea's deliciously priced Italian-Mediterranean menu is available in both the Front Lounge, and Cabaret Room where, in addition to the cover charge, there is food and beverage minimum of $20 per person. Pangea is located at 178 Second Avenue (between 11th & 12th Streets). For more info call 212-995-0900.

For tickets, which are $30, visit www.pangeanyc.com.

Comments