Frances Mercanti-Anthony Brings One-Woman Show FRANCES FLOATS To 54 Below In February

54 BELOW will present Frances Mercanti-Anthony in Frances Floats on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 9:30PM.

Frances Mercanti-Anthony, a Broadway actress from Southern New Jersey, left the footlights behind, and followed a burly, bearded, wood-chopping man to Midcoast Maine, where she learned to love the rural life, and found her forever home in the great wild north. It's exactly like a Hallmark movie, but with much, much more profanity. Along the way Frances went from fat, to thin, to fat, and figured out what is really important to her. Hint: it's not her dress size.

She skewers everything from 1980s diet culture, to Maine fashion, to her own illustrious dating history. With compassion, humor, and heart, Frances weaves her love story with tales from her time in NYC, and takes the audience with her on a journey of manifestation, self-acceptance, and gratitude. Frances Floats is one woman's voyage to finding the life she always wanted in her 40's, and only looking back to write more material.

Frances Mercanti-Anthony in Frances Floats plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 20, 2025 at 9:30PM. Cover charges are $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees). Premiums are $84 (includes $9 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Frances Mercanti-Anthony

Frances Mercanti-Anthony has worked professionally on the stage and screen for the past two decades. She began her professional career in the off-Broadway company of Mr. Marmalade at the Laura Pels Theatre. She went on to perform in four different Broadway productions, including the Roundabout Theatre Company's 2012 revival of Cyrano de Bergerac at the American Airlines Theatre, and the Olivier-Winning West End import Jerusalem starring Sir Mark Rylance at the Music Box Theatre. She was an original company member of the 2006 TONY award-winning Best Musical Spring Awakening from 2006-2008. From 2013-2016 she was the director of the theater program at the Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter High School in Center City, Philadelphia, PA. In 2016 she signed on to teach the acting program at the Rutgers University Extension Division High School Musical Theatre Academy in New Brunswick, NJ. She was the Artistic Director of Musical Theatre at the New England Music Camp in Sidney, Maine from 2017-2022. TV appearances include That Girl, and Orange is the New Black. Since 2018 she has lived in Round Pond, Maine with her husband Mark Phillips, her stepson Evan, and her daughters Lorelei, and Calliope.

