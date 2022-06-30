Florida Studio Theatre  Summer Cabaret Favorites, The Jersey Tenors, Return With A New Show

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) presents The Jersey Tenors - Part II, a new musical revue featuring The Tenors' signature four-part harmony and crowd-pleasing showmanship.

Known for blending iconic opera classics with Rock & Roll hits from musicians like Queen and Journey, The Jersey Tenors' latest Cabaret celebrates artists from the stage to the screen. With such songs as "Walk Like A Man," "Your Song," "That's Life," "Eye of the Tiger," and more, this exciting music revue highlights the quartet's fresh and original musical arrangements.

Created and conceived by Brian Noonan, The Jersey Tenors - Part II begins playing July 19 in FST's Goldstein Cabaret. Single tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.

"The Jersey Tenors are upbeat, funny, and amazing singers," said Catherine Randazzo, an FST Associate Artist who will provide artistic oversight for the Cabaret. "After touring around the world, The Jersey Tenors are returning to FST with the dramatic singing that first wowed audiences five years ago, but this summer, they will be blending brand-new material in with their iconic song choices."

The Jersey Tenors made their FST debut during the Summer of 2017 and garnered acclaim from audiences and critics, alike. Venice Gondolier-Sun called The Tenors "Entertaining" and "Riveting," while The Observer called the group "Talented tenors" and "Top-flight male vocalists." Audiences said that they "Had goosebumps on top of goosebumps" watching the quartet perform and commented, "Their voices are amazing!"

Over the course of the show's eight-week run, five different artists will take the Goldstein Cabaret stage. Vaden Thurgood, who was last seen at FST in The Tenors' hit Summer Cabaret (2017), will perform for the first three weeks of the run. Starting August 9, 2022, J.D. Daw, who makes his FST debut, will take over for Thurgood. Daw played George in Sunday in the Park with George (FUSE Productions) and has performed in four musicals, including Funny Girl and Spamalot, produced by North Shore Music Theatre.

Also coming back to FST for the group's return is Brian Noonan, who has over 30 years of experience in the entertainment business and helped create The Jersey Tenors.

"Many of the artists featured in The Jersey Tenors - Part II hail from New Jersey," said Noonan. "We selected music by artists like Frank Sinatra, Frankie Valli, Bruce Springsteen, and Bon Jovi to be highlighted in this show because their music is still played, replicated, and honored to this day. Who hasn't heard of these guys?"

Brandon Lambert and Michael Pilato both make their FST debuts with The Jersey Tenors' latest revue. Lambert is an NYC-based songwriter and performer whose musical, Just Laugh, was produced Off-Broadway at Triad Theater. Pilato was on the national tour of Green Day's American Idiot and played Jamie in Sol Theatre Group's production of The Last Five Years.

FST's presentation of The Jersey Tenors - Part II is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The production is also supported by The Shubert Foundation, Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues, and The Exchange.