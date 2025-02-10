Florence Klein To Appear In 54 Below NEW WRITERS SERIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will present Florence Klein in the New Writers! Series on Tuesday, March 4th, 2025 at 9:30pm. Florence Klein, composer of Archie’s Weird Parody, In My Head I’m 21, Playing Dead, and more will be joined by many special guests to present work from his discography of exciting new musicals.

Think niche, and get even niche-ier. Florence’s shows explore concepts like Y2K, prophetic visions, faking your death, and linguistic theories of simultaneous consciousness. Florence will take audiences through the timeline of his shows, their unique stories, and give insight on how these songs were written. Florence will be joined by original cast members of Archie’s Weird Parody to reprise their roles.

Ariana Montoya (Veronica Lodge) and Delaney Ager (Betty Cooper) are thrilled to get nostalgic and sing from Archie’s Weird Parody. Also joining Florence is Mia Breckenridge Scott, one half of the band Will They, Won’t They. Florence and Mia’s debut single came out this fall. Additional artists include Olivia Billings, Samy Cordero, Miclo González, Jesse Hartley, Jad Jacob, Sage Jepson, Jamie Louise Lockhart, Megan Moran, Diogo Ramirez, Audrey Shoop, Malynne Smith, and Alyssa Watkins.

New Writers at 54! Florence Klein plays 54 Below (254 West 54 th Street) on March 4th, 2025. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FLORENCE KLEIN

Florence Klein (he/she/they) is a composer, playwright, and charismatic music director. His musical Archie’s Weird Parody played three weeks at Theatre Row in January 2023. He was the Music Director. Other projects: In My Head I’m 21 (Excerpts from studio recording available for streaming) about a transgender prophet in 1999 staring down the Y2K computer crisis; Playing Dead, which played at Berklee College of Music in April 2023, about faking your death– the classiest escape around; The FTM Book Club, a play about queer masculinity, staying sure of ourselves, and lots and lots of books; Florence wrote the incidental music for Pillow Talk by Cory Sapienza (The Tank, 2024), and has music directed many cabarets including Let’s Hear It For the Boys: A transmasc cabaret at Green Room 42. Florence is the Founder and Creative Director of Klein Musicals, LLC. They believe in the weird art. @rorykleinmusic kleinmusicals.com

