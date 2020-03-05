Feinstein's/54 Below Will Present THE CRYSTAL GEMS OF BROADWAY Featuring Troy Iwata, Jorrel Javier and More

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present The Crystal Gems of Broadway on April 17, 2020. Brought to life for the first time in New York, Broadway's brightest stars celebrate "Steven Universe" in an evening of songs from the show and movie at Feinstein's/54 Below. For one night only, Rebecca Sugar's compositions will take you laugh and cry on a journey about love, compassion, and relationships. Get ready to hear all of your favorites, including "Love Like You", "Happily Ever After", and of course "We Are The Crystal Gems". Featuring an all-star Broadway cast, this is one concert no Broadway or Steven Universe fan should miss!

This concert comes from the brains of Josh Plotner and Grace Choi. Featuring the incredible talents of Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Jorrel Javier (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical), Courtney Bassett (Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812), Grace Choi (Avenue Q), Kyra Sims, and Marissa Toogood.

The Crystal Gems of Broadway plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 17, 2020. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





