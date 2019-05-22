Feinstein's/54 Below Presents Branden and James in THE BROADWAY COVERS PROJECT

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents BRANDEN & JAMES in "The Broadway Covers Project" on August 5th, 2019.

In their encore performance at Feinstein's/54 Below, they will perform an evening of Broadway songs reinvented in classical music form complete with operatic tenor vocals and cello featuring music from The Phantom of The Opera, The Waitress, Sunset Boulevard, Wicked and West Side Story.

BRANDEN & JAMES in "The Broadway Covers Project" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, August 5th, 2019. There is a listed ticket price of $35 and up plus a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

BRANDEN & JAMES brings the soulful timbre of James on his cello combined with Branden's emotional and powerful vocals, creating a sound that leaves audiences feeling moved and inspired.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





