Feinstein’s and Indianapolis Monthly to Team up for AFTERGLOW Dinner Series

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael and Indianapolis Monthlyhave partnered to bring you just that with a new Dinner Series: Afterglow!

During this very special evening, you will be served dinner while enjoying a fantastic show. The evening starts with passed appetizers and two drink tickets during cocktail hour. You’ll then enter the luxurious Feinstein’s for an endless dinner and dessert bites highlighted by an evening of entertainment with American Idol finalist and Postmodern Jukebox alum Casey Abrams & Friends, featuring Dylan Chambers and Hunter. Abrams, Chambers and Hunter will take the audience on a journey through sixty years of iconic music.

Abrams blends every type of music from blues to jazz to soul to rock to Americana to pop to classical. As the most commercially known upright bass player in music, Casey has released five albums and two extended plays. Abrams’ debut album hit #1 on Billboard’s Heat Seekers chart and spawned two top-25 Billboard singles. In touring, he has performed at legendary venues including Sydney Opera House, London’s O2 Arena, Radio City Music Hall, Red Rock Amphitheater, Paris’ L’Olympia, The Hollywood Bowl, Epcot Center at Walt Disney World and Carnegie Hall with New Orleans Jazz Orchestra. Abrams is a social media star with nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram, over 200,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and an astounding 800,000,000 views on his YouTube videos.

Joining Abrams on tour are his dear friends and two incredible artists. Dylan Chambers is a singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer blending pop, soul, funk, and rock influences. Known for his soulful voice and electrifying stage presence, Chambers draws comparisons to legends like Prince and modern icons such as Bruno Mars. His debut EP, For Your Listening Pleasure!,features collaborations with Cory Wong, LunchMoney Lewis, Dave Koz and G. Love. In 2024, Dylan’s single “You Gotta Respect Yourself!” hit number 5 on Billboard Japan’s Hot 100 for 10 weeks.

In recent years, Casey and Chambers have also toured with Postmodern Jukebox. They are regular collaborators of jazz legend Dave Koz and have featured headline shows on Koz’s Europe jazz cruise every summer.

Singer, actress and model Hunter has a voice described as “smooth like butter” by Jennifer Lopez, while Lukas Nelson, frontman of Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, calls her “superpower” her soul. Drawing inspiration from Amy Winehouse, Adele, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys and Stevie Wonder, Hunter delivers a fresh yet timeless sound infused with rich ‘60s and ‘70s throwback vibes.

Hunter’s original song “I Am”, co-written with Chris Alan Lee, was also featured on the Oprah Winfrey Network’s Love in the City. Currently, Hunter is finalizing her second EP, produced by David Ryan Harris. The project features powerhouse collaborations, including “I’m All In”, co-written with award-winning UK songwriter Jamie Hartman (Rag’n’Bone Man, Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris) and John Alagia, as well as “Disco Ball”, co-written with David Ryan Harris and Tofer Brown (Little Big Town, Lady A, Chris Lane). Hunter toured in 2023 with Willie Nelson (they played Hollywood Bowl together among many other venues).

Casey and his friends will perform iconic radio hits from the 1960s – 1990s with a soulful twist. All three artists have strong social media (For example, Casey alone has 500,000 on Instagram). The artists will actively push these shows.

This special evening will take place on October 21 from 5:30 to 9 pm. Tickets are $199 each. To get tickets, click here: Event Link: https://www.feinsteinshc.com/events/carmel/afterglow-dinner-series-with-indianapolis-monthly

Coming up in the next 90 days at Feinstein’s:

Friday, October 10: FIRE & RAIN: A James Taylor EXPERIENCE presented by Tim Wright

Sunday, October 12 and Sunday, December 7: PRINCESS TEA - Prepare yourself for a magical luncheon with fairy tales brought to life

Friday, October 17: From Viral Fame to County Stardom - Maggie Baugh brings her fiddle, fire, and heart to Feinstein’s for one unforgettable night

Saturday, October 18, Saturday November 15 and Saturday, December 20: Dueling pianos – Often referred to as a living jukebox, dueling pianos is the show where the audience takes control!

Sunday, October 19: DRAG ME TO BRUNCH hosted by PAT YO' WEAVE is the Halloween themed Drag me to Brunch. Also enjoy Drag me to Brunch Sunday, November 16 and Sunday, December 21

Thursday, October 23, Thursday, November 13: NOW THAT IS FUNNY - Comedy Night hosted by Susana Rodriquez with Tyler Fowler and headliner Paul Farahvar

Friday, October 24: HUMAN JUKEBOX – Ryan and Lauren Ahlwardt present an unforgettable night of music where YOU control the playlist

Saturday, October 25 and Wednesday, October 29: MONSTER MASH : A Night to Dismember!

Join the creatures of the night for a monstrously fun cabaret—killer tunes, haunted trivia & a costume contest to die for

Thursday, October 30, Friday, November 21 & Saturday, December 27: THE MAGIC OF DAVID RANALLI - a one-of-a-kind magic show that will take you into the world of mystery, wonder & surprise

Friday, October 31: MURDER MYSTERY NIGHT: MIDNIGHT AT THE MASQUERADE - Be part of "whodunnit" and uncover clues and solve the mystery

Saturday and Sunday, November 1 & 2: CELEBRATING CELINE starring Jenene Caramielo

Wednesday, November 5: Carmel Arts Council presents: Fundraising evening, Dueling Piano. An evening full of art, food and sing-a-long fun.

Thursday, November 6 and Sunday, November 9: ESQUE. Step into a world of glam, glitter, and dazzling decadence with this sensational burlesque show. This sultry, high-energy performance blends the art of striptease with captivating choreography, and a touch of old-school Hollywood glamour

Friday, November 7: Divas of the Songbook

Saturday, November 8: SWEET CAROLINE - The Life and Music of Neil Diamond. Join Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra celebrate the man whose songs helped define the sound of adult contemporary pop music

Friday, November 14: INDY NIGHTS with Ryan Ahlwardt & Friends - Ryan brings his songs, stories, and humor to the stage

Thursday, November 20: THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC! An ABBA PARTY. Mamma Mia, here we go again! Dance, jive, and have the time of your life as we salute the Swedish pop supergroup ABBA

Saturday, November 29: Tim Wright & STEEL PETALS Tim Wright alongside vocalist Cat Federspeil and Jenn Moe, blending folk, indie, and Americana into a dynamic, acoustic sound

Saturday, December 6: A Sinatra Christmas Matinee and a Sinatra Christmas. Celebrate Sinatra & Christmas; they go together like mistletoe and mulled wine. Come out to enjoy both in this matinee and evening show, both presented by Don Farrell

Thursday, December 18: ALL THE WAY FRANK: A SINATRA TRIBUTE presented by Don Farrell

Friday, December 19: HUMAN JUKEBOX with The Ahlwardts. Enjoy this holiday edition. An unforgettable night of music where you control the playlist

Monday, December 22: AN ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS WITH Tim Wright & STEEL PETALS Tim Wright alongside vocalist Cat Federspeil and Jenn Moe, blending folk, indie, and Americana into a dynamic, acoustic sound

Tuesday, December 23: A Sinatra Christmas Matinee and a Sinatra Christmas. Celebrate Sinatra & Christmas; they go together like mistletoe and mulled wine. Come out to enjoy both in this matinee and evening show, both presented by Don Farrell.