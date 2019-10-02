Feinstein's At The Nikko Announces Additional Lineup For Fall/Winter 2019

Today, Feinstein's at the Nikko announced an exciting lineup of artists who will take the stage at San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub this fall and winter. New Year's Eve lineup will be announced at a later. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now by visiting www.feinsteinssf.com or calling 866-663-1063. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



*previously announced RACHEL BAY JONES

RACHEL BAY JONES WITH RANDY REDD: HAVE YOU MET MISS JONES?

OCTOBER 18, 2019

TICKETS: $55-$85

DESCRIPTION: Tony, Emmy, Grammy, and Lucille Lortel Award winner Rachel Bay Jones returns to Feinstein's at The Nikko with her longtime collaborator Randy Redd to slay the American Songbook! Best known for originating the role of 'Heidi Hansen' in the original Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen, audiences also know her work from TV's "Modern Family" and "God Friended Me" as well as the film "Ben Is Back" opposite Julia Roberts. Mr. Redd has been seen on Broadway in Million Dollar Quartet, Ring of Fire, and Parade. Together they'll be performing their take on songs spanning the American Songbook.



CAISSIE LEVY*

OCTOBER 25-26, 2019

TICKETS: $60-$95

DESCRIPTION: Following a sold-out engagement in 2017, Caissie Levy-star of Broadway and the West End-will return to Feinstein's at the Nikko with her brand-new solo show. In this intimate evening, Caissie will share songs and stories from throughout her celebrated career, including highlights from Wicked, Ghost, Hair, Les Misérables, and Rent, as well as a few surprises.



JOHN ARTHUR HILL

THE FEELS: LIVE

NOVEMBER 1, 2019

TICKETS: $35-$65

DESCRIPTION: Broadway veteran and host of the popular SiriusXM shows "The Feels," and Co-Host of "Andy Cohen Live," John Arthur Hill brings his solo show to Feinstein's at the Nikko for its San Francisco debut. The Feels: Live is a night of original material and music spanning John's days as a member of the original Broadway cast of Hairspray, as Hugh Jackman's understudy in The Boy From Oz and as 'Jason' in the original New York cast of bare, to writing and producing hit TV shows including "Watch What Happens: Live," "Kathy Griffin: My Life on The D-List," "Not Today, Bianca" with Bianca Del Rio-and a bunch of other sh*t spanning airwaves of all mediums. Joined by music director Brian Nash, The Feels: Live is the next in a string of cult solo-hits that have made his L.A. and NYC appearances must-see events-including "Whiskers on Kittens," "Skinny Corpse," and "Relentless," created with long-time collaborator Natalie Joy Johnson.



TOP SHELF CLASSICS*

PRESENTS WHAT'S GOING ON - THE SONGS OF MARVIN GAYE AND ARETHA FRANKLIN

NOVEMBER 3, 2019

TICKETS: $30-$55

DESCRIPTION: Following a sold-out concert this past spring, the Bay Area's favorite makers of music and good-times, Top Shelf Classics, returns to Feinstein's at the Nikko with the debut of What's Going On-The Songs of Marvin Gaye and Aretha Franklin. Two of the all-time great artists from any genre, Top Shelf Classics! pays tribute to these two legendary artists, good friends, and inspiration to generations of singers, songwriters, and music-lovers around the world. Don't miss this all-new concert featuring some of your favorite songs by two giants of American music.



MONDAY NIGHT OFF PRESENTS: CAST MEMBERS FROM HAMILTON

NOVEMBER 11, 2019

TICKETS: $25-$40

DESCRIPTION: Feinstein's at the Nikko kicks off a new series of Monday night concerts featuring the talented theatrical performers found throughout the Bay Area-from cast members of visiting Broadway productions to the locally based artists that make up our thriving theatrical community. Monday Night Off celebrates the one night a week that theatrical artists have off-by having them perform at Feinstein's. Kicking off this new series will be a thrilling evening featuring members of the San Francisco company of Hamilton. Don't miss this exciting company of artists for an evening of Broadway hits, original songs and interpretations of company members favorite pop-music tunes.



BETH LEAVEL

THIRTEEN SHOWS AND COUNTING

NOVEMBER 15-16, 2019

TICKETS: $55-$85

DESCRIPTION: Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) is thrilled to bring her brand new show to Feinstein's at The Niko for two nights of fun! Thirteen Shows and Counting is a celebration of her long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, belting-est divas. Join Beth for a night of story and song, taking you through her favorite roles she's played, the ones that got away, and the ones she's still chasing after. Filled with laughs and surprises, this is one show you don't want to miss.



STEVE GRAND*

THE PINK CHAMPAGNE TOUR

NOVEMBER 20-21, 2019

TICKETS: $55-$90

DESCRIPTION: Following a sold-out engagement in February 2019, singer-songwriter Steve Grand returns to Feinstein's at the Nikko with The Pink Champagne Tour. Grand will perform fan-favorite original material from his two albums, as well as classic covers from some of the most iconic out gay artists of all-time, including Queen, Elton John, and George Michael.



MANDY PATINKIN*

MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: DIARIES

NOVEMBER 22, 2019

TICKETS: $50-$135; VIP Tickets: $175

DESCRIPTION: Broadway's master songman, Mandy Patinkin-accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano-will bring his newest theatre concert, Mandy Patinkin in Concert: DIARIES, to San Francisco's Sydney Goldstein Theater (formerly the Nourse Theater) for one performance only. Mandy Patinkin in Concert: DIARIES presents the acclaimed actor/singer/storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert performer. DIARIES is a marriage of many of Mandy's favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, along with selections from his newest recordings on Nonesuch Records, "Mandy Patinkin Diary January 2018" and "Mandy Patinkin Diary April/May 2018." From Randy Newman and Stephen Sondheim to Harry Chapin and Rufus Wainwright, Mandy Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you'll never forget.



LESLI MARGHERITA*

RULE

NOVEMBER 22-23, 2019

TICKETS: $45-$70

DESCRIPTION: Olivier Award winner, Broadway star, and Bay Area native Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea, Zorro) returns to Feinstein's at the Nikko with Rule-a new take on her signature cabaret show which critics have hailed as "outrageous," "rip-roaring," and "fiercely original." With her take-no-prisoners attitude and self-deprecating humor, Margherita "inspires," "uplifts," and "slaps you across the face"-and let's be honest, everyone needs a good slap across the face every once in a while. From memorable favorites with a twist to new stories bound to become classics, Margherita's 70-minute showstopping set will leave you screaming "Yaaas!" Rule is written by Lesli Margherita, directed and produced by Lauren Bass, and features musical direction and arrangements by Brett Ryback.



THE SKIVVIES

I TOUCH MY ELF

DECEMBER 2, 2019

TICKETS: $40-$70

DESCRIPTION: This holiday season, the "musically thrilling," award-winning, undie-rock, comedy-pop duo The Skivvies-featuring Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley-return to Feinstein's at the Nikko with their holiday show, I Touch My Elf. In this outrageous evening, Molina and Cearley will perform stripped-down, mashed-up versions of holiday favorites and more. Not only is the music stripped-down-cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica, and a surprising array of other zany instruments-but The Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. The Skivvies will be joined by special guest Broadway's Nick Adams (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert; La Cage Aux Folles; Wicked; A Chorus Line).



MICHAEL FEINSTEIN

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

DECEMBER 5-8, 2019

TICKETS: $85-$115

DESCRIPTION: Fire up the yule log and start the figgy pudding as Michael Feinstein returns to his San Francisco home this holiday season. Join Michael and his band as they come "Home for the Holidays" featuring holiday classics like "White Christmas" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" that are sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. You can also expect to hear classics by Gershwin, Cole Porter, as well as other holiday surprises performed as only Michael can.



STORM LARGE

HOLIDAY ORDEAL

DECEMBER 12-13, 2019

TICKETS: $60-90

DESCRIPTION: Storm will love you, leave you, delight you, and abuse you with wicked charm and stunning vocals that will have you begging for more. Holiday Ordeal is a night of music, gags, gifts, and songs ranging from "Hallelujah" to "Sock it to Me, Santa," as well as the greatest holiday song never written for the holidays, "Somebody to Love." This show is recommended for adults with a wicked sense of humor and tolerance for strong language; it may best be described as "not your mom's idea of a holiday show."



KIM NALLEY

A DECEMBER TO REMEMBER

DECEMBER 14, 2019

TICKETS: $30-$60

DESCRIPTION: This Christmas concert features acclaimed vocalist Kim Nalley performing all your favorite secular holiday songs accompanied by the incomparable pianist Tammy Hall with Kevin Goldberg (acoustic bass) and Kent Bryson (drums). Special guests include Denise Perrier and Connie Champagne.



KIM NALLEY

GOSPEL CHRISTMAS 2019

DECEMBER 15, 2019

TICKETS: $30-$60

DESCRIPTION: This yearly tradition features Kim Nalley performing the Christmas carols that she grew up dining with her family. Tammy Hall background in classical, jazz and gospel music makes her soulful piano/organ playing a major star of the show as well. Expect special guests and a few sing-a-longs at this rollicking joyous family-friendly concert. Michael Zisman (electric bass) Kent Bryson (drums) Brown, Sturgis and Brown (Background vocals).



KATYA SMIRNOFF-SKYY

KATYA! A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

DECEMBER 19-21, 2019

TICKETS: $30-$60

DESCRIPTION: Join the Countess Katya Smirnoff-Skyy for her award-winning show, Katya! A Holiday Spectacular!. Now in its 13th tinsel-covered year, this night of song, story, and strong cocktails is sure to make your Yuletide gay. Hailed as "Best Drag Act" by the San Francisco Bay Guardian and winner of "Best Cabaret Performer" Bay Area Reporter, Katya will delight you with a fun-filled evening of belting, banter, and ball gowns to bolster your holiday spirit(s)! With songs ranging from classic holiday fair, to Popera, and disco, there is something for everyone in this heartwarming and brilliantly funny journey through Katya's holiday misadventures.





BIG RED & THE BOYS



GET YOUR HOLIDAY ON!

DECEMBER 22, 2019

TICKETS: $30-$50

DESCRIPTION: For that special mix of naughty and nice, Big Red & the Boys presents a non-traditional evening of songs, stories, and spirits starring Meghan "Big Red" Murphy, John Francisco, Patrick Andrews, TJ Chernick, and Nick Davio. Big Red & the Boys, already an annual tradition for city dwellers looking to escape the typical holiday drudgery, are expanding their offerings with shows in Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York, and now, the West Coast! Brassy Big Red opens her living room to you, sharing holiday stories and humor, toasting the New Year and serenading the audience with song stylings from Irving Berlin standards to original works to some funked-up Destiny's Child. Grab a friend, grab a drink and sing along to what is sure to become your new home for the holidays!





