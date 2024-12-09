Feature: Celebrate the Holidays With 7 Cabaret Shows in NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The holidays are quickly coming upon us! There’s no cozier way to spend these cold December days than in a cabaret club hearing pros serve up some holiday tunes. Whether you’re hankering to hear the classics, originals inspired by the holiday season, or something in between, we have something for you! Here are a few of our favorite picks for tuneful ways to spend the holidays with a little bit of music. Make sure you and your friends or family get tickets in advance before they sell out!

Fri. December 13 to Sun. December 15 @ 7 & 11 pm

THE 14TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

A New York City Twisted Holiday Tradition celebrates its Fourteenth Year of putting the “extra” in “extravaganza!”

Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks descend on every square inch of 54 Below with their legendary holiday tradition that brings their insane celebration of all things red and green back to the heart of the theater district.

The show will feature special guest star Annie Golden and a star-studded cast (full list on 54 Below’s website).

Price: Tickets start at $51 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Sun. December 15 @ 7:30 pm

T.3’s FALALA LONELY at City Winery

Tickets available here.

Viral sensation T.3 – the dazzling vocal trio featuring Liam Fennecken, Jim Hogan and Brendan Jacob Smith – will celebrate their new EP release with a national tour. FaLaLaLonely features creative originals (the title song), Disney favorites (“Let it Go”), and seasonal standards (“O Holy Night”), in addition to a vocal collaboration with special guest Joshua Lee Turner (“Little Saint Nick”).

Price: Tickets start at $51 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Sun. December 15 @ 7:30 pm

A Happy Haber Holiday at The Red Eye NY

Tickets available here.

Following the success of his debut solo cabaret act "Face The Music", BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award nominee Michael I. Haber kicks off the start of a brand new tradition for this festive time of year. Backed by his all-female band delivering his enlightenment, charm, and smile-inducing personality, Michael will perform an intimate evening of holiday favorites plus stories of traditions, memories, and more.

Read an interview with Michael Haber here.

Price: Tickets are $25

Mon. December 16 @ 7 pm

Michael Colby’s HOLIDAY REGARDS at Urban Stages

Tickets available here.

What: A celebration of all the holidays…Christmas, New Years, Hanukkah, Valentine's Day, Martin Luther King Day, Easter, The 4th of July, Halloween, and Thanksgiving. Featuring lyrics by Michael Colby in collaboration with a pantheon of top New York composers. The cast, subject to availability, includes Broadway and Cabaret stars: Celia Berk – Nikita Burshteyn - Eric Michael Gillett – Christina Sajous & Megan Styrna. Featuring a very special guest in each show including: Bethe Austin – Steven Brinberg - Robert Cuccioli - Carole Demas & Linda Purl! With Musical Director: Michael Lavine. Directed by: Sara Louise Lazarus.

Read Rob Lester’s review here.

Price: Tickets are $35 excluding fees

Weds. December 18 to Tues. December 24 @ 7 pm

NORM LEWIS: THE BEST OF CHRISTMAS at 54 Below

Click here for tickets

Broadway’s answer to Santa Claus is coming back to 54 Below this holiday season. Norm Lewis returns for a 54 Below tradition he began a decade ago!

Culled from the star’s ten years of holiday music, the show will include favorites requested by family, friends, and fans, and, of course, new material, too, with the kinds of surprises and fun only Mr. Lewis can deliver. The Broadway heartthrob has built an extraordinary rapport with his audiences over the years. He will lend his voice and humor to the evening and share stories to help make this season more joyful than usual. The auspicious accomplishment of these ten years of yuletide concerts will be commemorated, as only Norm can do it, in his very own inimitable style.

Price: Tickets start at $95 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. The December 19th show is currently sold out.

Thurs. December 19th @ 7 pm

THE RANDY ANDYS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

What: The Andrew Sisters gone modern.

Step back in time with The Randy Andys for a magical evening of nostalgic merriment. Singing holiday favorites with their signature postmodern twist, The Randy Andys will "sweep you away to a sassy, brassy wonderland" this holiday season!

Come see what Broadway World hails as "musically stunning and comedically brilliant."

Starring Alicia Charles (Aladdin), Alison Mahoney (The Singing Baker), and Heather Parcells (A Chorus Line) with special guest stars, Lana Love (The Voice), Jordan Fife Hunt (Moulin Rouge), Daniel Schwait (Love Life), and Davon Williams (The Receipts), with a special appearance by David Perlman (Fiddler on the Roof) and Natalie Weiss (Breaking Down the Riffs) with The Matt Everingham Trio and directed by Antoinette DiPietropolo (Cirque Musica). Plus Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend).

Price: Tickets start at $26.57 (including fees) for side/back seating. There is no food or drink minimum at Green Room 42. The performance will be livestreamed; livestream tickets are $21.

Mon. December 23 & Fri. December 27 @ 9:30 pm

CHRISTINE PEDI: SNOW BIZNESS at 54 Below

Click here for tickets

All I want for Christmas is Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Carol Channing, and my favorite divas stuffed into one big Christmas stocking.

Well, do you hear what I hear? Longtime SiriusXM RADIO personality & musical theater powerhouse Christine Pedi (Chicago, Forbidden Broadway, Newsical the Musical) conjures them up in her joyful and triumphant Snow Bizness.

With a voice as big as the sea (and a tale as big as a kite) she ushers in the holiday season with her award-winning comedic flair, spot on impressions and songs of good cheer. We may be in a recession, but let nothing you dismay, you’ll find comfort and joy as you fall on your knees with laughter!

Read a review of Christine Pedi’s 2019 holiday show here.

Price: Tickets start at $34.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Thurs. December 26 through Mon. December 30 @ 7 pm

MELISSA ERRICO: ’TWAS THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS – A WINTER PARTY WITH BILLY STRITCH at 54 Below

Click here for tickets

Everyone sings a holiday show before Christmas – but only Melissa Errico would invent a new kind of show especially for the happy days after the holiday, when we finally get to relax, open our presents, play with the good toys, return the horrible sweaters, and generally kick back and enjoy ourselves without stress.

’Twas The Night After Christmas will be Melissa’s special holiday party, and, in the company of the inimitable Billy Stritch, will truly be something different and especially joyous: a winter party between Christmas and New Year’s for every kind of holiday-er. Winter light and winter pleasures will be their theme; Melissa will sing American songbook’s Christmas and New Year’s classics, of course, from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “My Favorite Things” to Frank Loesser’s “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” … but the beloved Broadway star of My Fair Lady, High Society, White Christmas, and more will also show off the inimitable storyteller style that has made her a favorite New York Times contributor.

Price: Tickets start at $73 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Comments