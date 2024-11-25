Interview: Michael I. Haber Debuts A HAPPY HABER HOLIDAY at The Red Eye NY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award nominee Michael I. Haber will be making his way to one of New York’s most exciting new hot spots, The Red Eye, this holiday season. The rising stage and screen talent will premiere his brand-new solo show entitled A Happy Haber Holiday on Sunday, December 15th, 2024 at 7:30 pm.

The new cabaret act will feature Haber backed by his all-female band delivering his enlightenment, charm, and smile-inducing personality in an evening of holiday favorites plus stories of traditions, memories, and more.

A Happy Haber Holiday was co-created by Haber & Nora Lyn Kennedy of @NoraLynHelpsYouBegin, a cabaret consultation program that helps artists make their dream projects a reality. Haber is credited as Kennedy's first client. This new holiday show is also their sophomore collaboration. They previously developed Haber’s debut solo show act Face the Music, which played four packed New York City engagements (The Duplex, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Rockwood Music Hall, and The Green Room 42) and earned multiple Broadway World Cabaret Award nominations.

Haber hopes to make his new holiday show an annual tradition. This premiere engagement will first be performed as an intimate unplugged jazz show, completely different from his personal autobiographical solo show, Face the Music. Haber is continuing to get himself out there with the ultimate goal of expanding to more live theater. Earlier this summer, he released his debut single “Face the Music,” the title song from his debut cabaret act, now available on music download and streaming platforms.

Haber’s all-female band at the Red Eye NYC will feature Musical Director Molly Guarton on piano, Emma Kroll on drums, Catherine Christian on bass, and Hannah Lee on woodwinds.

The weekend after his new holiday show, Haber will also be making his debut at Carnegie Hall. He'll be taking part with Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA Choir as part of the New York Pops' upcoming Merry & Bright concert featuring Broadway favorite Jessica Vosk on December 20th-21st, 2024. Haber calls the back to back performancs of both shows “a magical holiday dream come true.”

What are you most looking forward to about your upcoming holiday show?

The holidays are such a special time of year for so many people, and I enjoy the excitement of being able to bring people together. It is great to have family, friends, and people from all over come together to share in an experience. This show is going to be different from others I’ve had in the past because I get to share new stories with the audience, play festive songs (which I love) and we decided to put a different spin on the music we are performing. My team, my all-female band, and I had the idea to make this into a cool holiday jazz show. There are going to be songs that you may have grown up listening to plus some others you may hear for the first time. Plenty of Christmas songs, Chanukah songs, and maybe even a New Year’s song (we’ll see)?

What was one of your favorite holiday traditions growing up?

My family celebrates Chanukah, so growing up we always did the typical activities of lighting the menorah every night, baking homemade latkes, and exchanging gifts. Sneaking downstairs in the middle of the night to eat extra jelly doughnuts ("sufganiyot") when everyone was sleeping was also fun. [laughs] We didn’t have these extravagant holiday events at home, but they were very special to me and my family because we were together.

One of my favorite memories that I always appreciated was that my late mother would surprise me with tickets to a Broadway show and a copy of that winning show’s cast album. Then we would go together to see that show which I looked forward to every year.

You released your debut single, "Face the Music" earlier this year. What was the inspiration behind writing that song?

Selda Sahin and Derek Gregor, who co-wrote the song with me, came to the premiere run of my Face the Music solo show at The Duplex. We’ve known each other for over 10 years through this troupe I was in for a while. We eventually started doing coaching's and allowed me to be a part of the early stages of several new Musical Theater projects they’re still writing. Anyways, after they saw my first solo show, they offered to write something for me for the follow up run.

For a song, I wanted something to go along with the overall theme of my show. All throughout my life, I’ve learned how to overcome obstacles and go against all odds. Ironically, at the same time I was interested in writing my own song too that was very positive and uplifting – a “you got this” anthem. One day, I was thinking of the original title of my show “Face the Music, Face My Fears” which was too long. Suddenly, I found myself singing this random melody that got stuck in my head. After I shared it with Selda and Derek, we were able to get a rough draft of the lyrics and had our song. Since then, I’ve featured it in the three follow up runs of my show, which got a great response.

What kind of response have you gotten to the single so far?

All positivity! Aside from my family and friends who have been raving over it, there has been a great response from anyone first hearing it. I may be biased, but I think it is very catchy because a lot them can’t get it out of their head

One of my favorite responses right now is that one of my friends got married this summer, and they played my song at her bridal shower. Something about that made me smile. She sent me a video of her dancing and singing to it.

What have you been working on lately, aside from your holiday show?

Typical life of an actor and performer! Lots of auditions, side gigs, set projects, collaborating with friends on a short film, performing in some cabaret shows, and the list goes on and on. I still work with Selda and Derek too, so when they have time, we try to get together at least one to two times a month. If they have a new song for any of their new musical theater projects, I love to get involved.

Who should come see "A Happy Haber Holiday"?

This show is for everyone!! The Red Eye NY is a 21+ venue but I am looking for a way to accommodate anyone underage who would like to see the show. Obviously, we all love the holidays and the many great songs. Even those who have seen my Face the Music in the past can expect an entirely new show than they have already seen. For all my shows I want to keep it interesting, even for those repeat audience members, so I am always looking for ways to change the setlist and configuration of each show, so every year is a new experience. The goal is to make it all new each year.

What have you been listening to lately?

There’s definitely a few... lately I’ve been listening to a lot of Charlie Puth's music. He is such a gifted singer-songwriter. Can't wait for his new album. I’ve also been listening to Ben Platt’s new album, Honeymind. Idina Menzel’s most recent album Drama Queen that came out last year is a bop. For cast albums, The Outsiders, Lempicka, and Water For Elephants is a must listen. Of course, the Wicked cast album (especially when you're still auditioning and persisting for it.... "Boq" is my # 1 dream role). For my pre-show jams, I always blast either Backstreet Boys or Celine Dion.

What else is coming up next for you?

The weekend after my holiday show, I’m making my debut at Carnegie Hall! I’m doing this year's New York Pops holiday concert Merry & Bright with Jessica Vosk, as part of the Essential Voices USA Choir. December 20th & 21st. Gonna be a magical two nights alongside my fellow singers, getting to back up Jessica Vosk and be accompanied by the New York Pops (the greatest orchestras EVER?!!). It's also a double full circle moment. Twenty years ago, I saw Kristin Chenoweth's solo show debut at Carnegie Hall. I never imagined that 12-year-old me would eventually find his way to sing on that same stage where he witnessed the ultimate night to still never forget. I also saw Jessica's most recent Judy Garland show two years ago. Of course, for any singer or musician, Carnegie Hall is always the epic bucket list goal. As they say to all of us on how to get there...... PRACTICE, PRACTICE, PRACTICE!

Along with singing with Jessica Vosk at Carnegie Hall, I'm also working on a few other ideas for scripts... being able to write and star in my own projects. Expanding on a new short film project I wrote called Toot My Horn. Typical underdog story. You consider it as a new Glee for Marching Band project. [laughs]

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Thank you so much for doing this!! So excited for a fun up, close, and personal holiday party!! Get your tickets. See you at The Red Eye!! Let's celebrate!!!

Tickets are now available for Michael's December 15th Red Eye holiday show!

Michael I. Haber: A Happy Haber Holiday - Red Eye Tickets

Follow Michael on Instagram here.

Photo credit: Kayleen Bertrand

