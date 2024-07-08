Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – July 8 to July 14, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including female power, shower singing and singer-songwriters.

Tonight, Mon. July 8th @ 7 pm

Talia Suskauer: SONGS FROM MY SHOWER at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: Wicked and Be More Chill star singing high energy “singing to yourself in the shower” songs

Talia Suskauer (Broadway’s Wicked and Be More Chill), makes her Joe’s Pub solo debut with a brand new show, SONGS FROM MY SHOWER. Singing songs that traverse genre and range, Talia will belt her way through the shower songbook that has her neighbors banging on the walls… surely begging for encores! Accompanied by a full band led by Jacob Yates, this is a show that you won’t want to miss.

Price: Tickets are $45 plus a service fee. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Tues. July 9th @ 8:30 pm

Allyson Briggs: BACHARACH AT BIRDLAND at Birdland

Tickets available here.

What: A night celebrating Burt Bacharach’s tuneful music, with surprising new arrangements

This CD release concert celebrates music written by the one and only Burt Bacharach. Allyson Briggs of Fleur Seulere returns after a sold-out Birdland debut to explore the vast career of one of America's most beloved composers. Between Burt and his writing partner, Hal David, they created the soundtrack of American life in the 1960s. From "I Say a Little Prayer," "What the World Needs Now," and "Arthur's Theme," to the hauntingly beautiful "Alfie" and "Close to You," Allyson reinvigorates these hits recorded by a wide array of talented women. Allyson will be joined by musical director Andy Warren on trumpet, Jason Yeager on piano, Michael O’Brienon bass, and Peter Traunmueller on drums.

(Read an interview with Briggs about this show.)

Price: This concert is currently sold out, but livestream tickets are available for $20.

Sat. July 13th @ 7 pm

#40ANDSINGLE at Pangea

Tickets available here.

What: A funny, interactive, heartwarming, and thought-provoking cabaret show about dating

Dr. Kara Kibara is a self-proclaimed and successful online dating expert. She has helped thousands of people find love, but she herself is still single in her 40s. In this interactive cabaret show, which features snippets of familiar 80’s and 90’s tunes as well as choreography, projections and monologues, Dr. Kara goes back to her past and reflects on what went wrong (or maybe right) that caused her to still be loveless. She shares her insights on dating, relationships, and love, and she offers her advice on how to find the one.

Price: Tickets online are $20. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25 (cash only). There is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage).

Tues. July 9th @ 7 pm

7 pm – Leslie Ayvazian: MENTION MY BEAUTY at Pangea

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of candid one-woman shows and learning about history through personal stories

MENTION MY BEAUTY is a one-woman performance piece of Leslie Ayvazian reading from her memoirs. She speaks candidly about navigating the anti-war movement, the women’s movement, and the sexual revolution. There’s also the heartbreak of the expectations of Armenian parents still reeling from the Genocide of 1915. Leslie tells decidedly unsentimental, often hilarious stories of her life as a young woman surviving the cultural revolution without a plan.

Price: Tickets online are $20. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25 (Cash Only). There is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage).

Thurs. July 11th @ 9:30 pm

54 PASSES THE BECHDEL TEST: A NIGHT CELEBRATING WOMEN at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: An evening celebrating songs of girl power

“The Bechdel Test” is a way of evaluating whether or not a work of fiction is sexist and gender stereotypes women. To pass the Bechdel Test, according to acclaimed American cartoonist Alison Bechdel, a work must feature at least two women, these women must talk to each other, and their conversation must concern something other than a man. And in this show we plan to ACE this test!!! This show will be filled with songs sung by women for women about anything but men! Come out for a night of girl power as we empower, touch hearts, make you laugh, and look good while doing it all.

Price: Tickets start at $29 (including fees) for side view seating. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Sat. July 13th @ 7 pm

HONEY CONE: NOW, THEN & FOREVER at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: An evening celebrating classic Motown hits by members of iconic band Honey Cone

Honey Cone, the timeless hit-making group and members of the Soul Music Hall of Fame, make their 54 Below debut in Honey Cone: Now, Then & Forever. Named the “Best Female Vocal Group” by the National Association of Television and Radio Announcers, Honey Cone (Shelly Clark, Kathy Merrick, Wendy Smith-Brune) will take the audience on a thrilling journey through their celebrated music catalog, featuring the Top 10 Billboard hits “Girls It Ain’t Easy” and “One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show,” as well as their #1 R&B/Pop “Stick-Up” and the worldwide hit record “Want Ads.” The first act to appear on “Soul Train” will also share selections from Motown to NYC and favorites from inspirations and friends, including Teena Marie, Donna Summer, and Tina Turner. Spend a hot summer night with the sweet Now, Then & Forever, Honey Cone. Music direction by Tony Boyd.

(Read an interview with Shelley Clark, original member of Honey Cone.)

Price: Tickets start at $51 (including fees) for side view seating. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There is currently a limited amount of subsidized seating for $18 with no food & drink minimum. 54 Below encourages you to make the decision that reflects your capacity.

Sat. July 13th @ 7 pm

Olivia Berkson: CONFESSIONS OF A SONG HOARDER at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

What: An evening of new songs by a folk-pop singer-songwriter

Singer-songwriter Olivia Berkson brings her solo debut to the Green Room 42 with an acoustic set of never before heard songs and covers she's been hoarding for too long. Coming off a sold-out performance of her song cycle WAITING (co-written by Amanda Berkson), she steps out on the stage with her unique folk-pop storytelling style. Known for her intricate harmonies, don't be surprised if there are a few special guests.

Price: Tickets start at $21.75 + $4.82 in fees for side / back seating. There is no food or drink minimum.

Sun. July 14th @ 1 pm

Lea DeLaria: BRUNCH IS GAY FT. JANIS SIEGEL! at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: A musical, laugh-filled brunch hosted by Lea DeLaria (Orange is the New Black)

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let’s face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Price: Tickets start at $40 (including fees) for side view seating. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

