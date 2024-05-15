Celebrate 10 Years of GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET at Chelsea Table + Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GPC Entertainment will celebrate ten years of Guilty Pleasures Cabaret on June 22, 2024 at Chelsea Table + Stage with A Decade of Cabaret. Founded in 2014, Guilty Pleasures Cabaret has captivated audiences with its electrifying blend of music, dance, and vintage cabaret flair in the heart of New York City's vibrant theater scene. From humble beginnings in an Upper West Side basement bar to captivating sold-out crowds at prestigious venues like The Duplex Cabaret Theater, 54Below, and Jazz at Lincoln Center, Guilty Pleasures Cabaret has become a beacon of artistic innovation and female empowerment.

The June 22nd performance will feature acts spanning a decade, from Femme Fatale to Sway With Me, as audiences are taken on a journey through the company's most cherished variety show themes. With over 2 million views on YouTube and performance credits from across the globe, Guilty Pleasures Cabaret's commitment to pushing artistic boundaries knows no bounds.

"The original cast was all working professionally, but we weren't being hired to do the styles we loved most. So, we created our own opportunities to perform our guilty pleasures," says Bridget Bose, Co-Founder, and Executive Director. "In an industry full of nos, we wanted to create a space to say yes."

"It's not just about the performances," echoes Andrea Palesh, Co-Founder and Artistic Director. "It's about the connections we've made, the stories we've shared, and the memories we've created together. Cabaret has been our medium for expressing the full spectrum of human experience, from the highs of celebration to the lows of loss."

"The perception that you have to be selfish to make it in this industry is a myth. GPC continues to prove that community inspires performers to be better, to create more opportunities for each other, and to find new ways to inspire audiences," explains Melissa Buriak, Producer and Company Director.

A Decade of Cabaret is directed and produced by Andrea Palesh, Bridget Bose, and Melissa Buriak, with music direction by Annie Ester and Vinnie Ester. The cast will feature company members Andrea Palesh, Anna ModicBradley, Annie Ester, Briawna Jackson, Bridget Bose, Carly Willow Johnson, Emily Britt, Gregory Levine, Jesse "JesShe" Wintermute, Latosha Mitchell, Laura Izquierdo, Marie Smith, Melissa Buriak, Queen Irene, Rachel Caron, Rachel Higbee Pathak, Shannon McGee, and Victoria Manoli.

A Decade of Cabaret runs for one night only, at Chelsea Table + Stage, 152 W 26th St in Manhattan, Saturday, June 22nd, 2024 at 7 pm EST. Standard tickets are $30, premium tickets are $40, and online streaming tickets are $20. All tickets are available at www.GPC-Entertainment.com

More About GPC Entertainment

GPC is an NYC-based theater production company that creates multi-disciplinary music and dance variety cabaret shows - blending musical theater, pop culture, vintage cabaret, and vaudeville influences. The company's self-produced musical dance videos have garnered over 2 million views on YouTube alone. Founded in 2014, the company was created when an Upper West Side restaurant commissioned founder Bridget Bose to produce a cabaret show for the restaurant. The initial mission was simple, and remains the same to this day: Create performance art inspired by music, dance, and costumes that fulfill their guilty performing pleasures. After a nine-month run, the company moved the show downtown to the world-famous Duplex Cabaret Theater - where they sold out monthly shows for years. The notoriety that GPC gained from their performances at The Duplex has lead to performances at Jazz at Lincoln Center; New York Fashion Week; Feinstein's/54 Below; Chelsea Table + Stage; The Cutting Room; DROM; The Triad; The Ten-Foot Rat Cabaret; Clocktower Cabaret in Denver, Stage 773 in Chicago; and Voodoo Comedy Lounge in Denver; Caribbean Villas in San Pedro, Belize; and Resorts World, Bimini, Bahamas. In 2018, the company formed, The Sirens, a female vocal group that seamlessly blends retro vibes, pop tunes, and musical theater stylings with tight harmonies and leading lady vocals. In 2020, the company quickly and successfully shifted to virtual programming due to pandemic shutdowns, and has since incorporated virtual programming, film productions, and site-specific works into its repertoire. They continue to innovate their business and art and produce monthly variety shows in NYC and beyond. Produced and directed by a female-led team, GPC also focuses on providing performance and production

opportunities for female-identifying artists and art that celebrates the femme experience. For more information, please visit www.gpc-entertainment.com.

GPC by the Numbers 2014-2014:

From 2014 to 2024 the company has produced 230 variety shows; been booked for 142 gigs & events; has worked with 14 Photographers & Videographers; rehearsed at 14 different locations; produced shows at 26 venues; created 15 themed variety shows; performances in 10 states & countries; sold 7,900 approx tickets; performers include: 80 dancers, 18 singers, 2 magicians, 5 burlesque artists, 2 drag queens, 6 pianists, 13 actors/emcees; 9 choreographers; and 9 technicians; the company has over 10,000 social media followers; 2,061,591 Youtube views; GPC has sponsored 4 artist visas; been repped by 3 agents; collaborated with 4 partner companies; the creative team has developed 29 original GPC music videos; and have produced approximately 250 original numbers (music, dance, acting, etc); and the company has performed the iconic Gatsby number over 300 times.

