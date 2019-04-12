FRAGMENTS OF A STAR To Have Five Performances in New York in May

FRAGMENTS OF A STAR, a new production directed by Oliver Henzler and featuring a terrific ensemble cast of French and American performers, will have a five show run at Ideal Glass Studio in New York's East Village from May 2-5. The performance celebrates the life and legacy of the French-Egyptian singer Dalida whose successful music career spanned 30 years.

Born in Cairo to Italian parents in 1933, Dalida remains one of the best known French solo female artists. She sold 140 million albums worldwide over the course of her decades-long career, dazzling audiences with her costumes and elaborate shows. Dalida sang in multiple languages and various genres, everything from French chansons to disco. Her private life was interrupted by several tragic events culminating in her suicide in 1987. Even with an adoring public and a love for the stage, the enormous task of balancing a fulfilled private life with celebrity became tragically impossible. Yet her legacy is in her music, her joy-filled performance, her courage and her drive.

The devised collaborative theater piece incorporates live music, choreographed movement pieces, and film and aims to shine a light on Dalida's public and private person while also introducing this mega star to American audiences who are largely unaware of her influential career in the French speaking world.

FRAGMENTS OF A STAR

A Theatrical Party-Celebration

Featuring:

H l ne Godec

Leah Lawrence

Ad la de de Lesquen

Anne-Sophie Wallut

Eric Dahan

Directed by Oliver Henzler

Choreography by Line Haddad

Set by Lloyd Huber

Costumes by A.C. Gottlieb

Lights by Daniel Schreckengost

Stage managed by Andrew Carr

General management by Taylor Gaines

Graphic design by Rapha lle Rico

Film by D.W. Young

Subtitles by Taylor Gaines

FRAGMENTS OF A STAR

Ideal Glass Studio

22 East 2nd Street, NYC

Show times:

Thursday, May 2 at 8:00 PM

Friday, May 3 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, May 4 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday May 5 at 2:00 PM

Performance in French and English, with English subtitles

Tickets: sorteer.com





