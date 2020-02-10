FIRST KNIVES CLUB is Heading to Club Cumming for Valentine's Day

After two hit productions Witch Perfect (GLAM Award, Best Cabaret) and How the B**** Stole Christmas, Tina Burner and Club Cumming will present their newest collaboration, First Knives Club, just in time for Valentine's Day. Based upon the beloved, star-studded classic First Wives Club, this new cabaret has Tina Burner as Elise (Goldie Hawn), Tammy Spanx as Brenda (Bette Midler) and Bootsie Lefaris as Annie (Diane Keaton). Cumming, Tina Burner, Bootsie Lefaris, and Tammy Spanx return this Thursday and Friday, February 13 & 14th, with four performances of First Knives Club, based upon the cult classic First Wives Club.

First Knives Club will completely remove their male counterparts and tell the story of what were to happen if Diane Keaton, Bette Midler, and Goldie Hawn had murdered their husbands proclaiming divorce was never an option.The night will surely be filled with side kickin' hilarity transforming the beloved film into a new Valentine's Day classic overflowing with songbook classics, from Kander & Ebb, to Celine Dion and the Pussycat Dolls.

"With all the sh** going on in the world," Miss Burner says, "it is such a blessing to continue to bring joy to our community in safe spaces. It is also the gift that keeps on giving, a true rumpus working with my friends, and my sisters, Bootsie and Tammy."

Performance times are:

Thursday, February 13 - Doors 7:00 / Showtime 7:30

Thursday, February 13 - Doors 9:00 / Showtime 9:30

Friday, February 14 - Doors 7:00 / Showtime 7:30

Friday, February 14 - Doors 9:00 / Showtime 9:30

Club Cumming is located at 505 E 6th Street (at Avenue A).

Tickets can be found at: https://clubcummingnyc.com/schedule/2020/2/14/first-knives-club





