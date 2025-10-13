FIRST DRAFTS: An Evening Of Unheard Musical Theatre is Coming To The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room 42 will present Showpeople Theatre Collective's First Drafts: An Evening of Unheard Musical Theatre on October 22nd, 2025 at 9:30 pm.

In an industry that usually takes years to present work in front of an audience, Showpeople Theatre Collective brings the freshest work of musical theatre's up-and-coming songwriters to The Green Room 42. In line with the cabaret's title, these songs are the newest of the new, having never before been performed on stage. This means you'll have the chance to hear the showtune staples of tomorrow for the first time ever! Featuring musical director Miles Messier, Amanda Lee Morrill on drums, Colby Thompson on bass, and Braiden Lee on guitar with a group of amazing singers!

Featuring songs by: Chance Anding, Joseph Aragon, Eddie Bean & Nathan Davis, Jude Caminos, Myles Carter, Jeffery Chen, Rachel Dean & David Brush, Danielle Keiko Eyer & Halle Mitchell, Allison Kraus, Seungyeon Kwon, Alara Margritte & Daniel Rosen, Rocky Nardone, Nick Navari & Isa Pena, Adam J. Rineer, Annika Stenstedt, Colby Thompson, and Daniel J.F. Wolfert & Jessi Pitts

Performed by: Kwenson Abrams, Sabrina Acosta, Anat Baird, Dylan Cao, Peyton Chance, Mary Grace Epps, Elisa Falanga, Nova Gomez, Brighton Valor Horan, Simon Huynh, Allison Kraus, Demiah Latreece, Miles Messier, Rocky Nardone, Haiden Pederson, Isa Peña, Amy Rodriguez, Jonathan Stombres, and Georgia VanRy

