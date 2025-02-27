FACT OR FICTION?! Returns to SWING 46

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Back by popular demand, the FACT OR FICTION, created by Caitlin Trainor will continue an extended run at SWING 46. Performances are on April 3, May 1, June 5, and July 3. The show features dancers Allegra Herman, Daniel Pahl, Morgen Littlejohn, Illya Lenych, Elizabeth Hepp, MaliQ Williams, and Claire Louise Goldes.

The show is one hour no intermission. Follow dancers as they swing dance at a prom, romp through a NYC subway ride, and tryst with a Grindr date... You will laugh, maybe cry, and definitely have something to talk about with friends after the show... In “Fact or Fiction?”, we tell hilarious stories through dance. Are they true? You decide!

CAITLIN TRAINOR ~ CONCEIVER & CHOREOGRAPHER Named one of “25 to Watch” by Dance Magazine, Caitlin Trainor is a choreographer, dancer, educator, and the founder of Trainor Dance and Dancio. Her creative work ranges from neoclassical to wildly experimental, and includes dances for the theater as well as stairwells, galleries, and gardens. She has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, Jacob’s Pillow, and the World Science Festival. Caitlin teaches at Barnard College/Columbia University. www.trainordance.org

ALLEGRA HERMAN ~ Fiddler on the Roof, First National Tour, MET Opera Ensemble, www.allegraherman.com

ELIZABETH HEPP ~ Heidi Latsky Dance Company, Nick Mauss: Transmissions Exhibition, The Whitney Museum, https://lizhepp.squarespace.com

ILLYA LENYCH ~ Park Avenue Armory Gala, Battery Dance Festival

MORGEN LITTLEJOHN ~ Light & Desire, Colleen Thomas Dance, Instagram @morgenlittlejohn

DAN PAHL ~ West Side Story at The MUNY, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory National Tour, www.daniel-pahl.com

CLAIRE LOUIS GOLDES ~ Cross the Line Dance Company, Chelsea Thedinga, Instagram @clairegoldes

MALIQ WILLIAMS ~ Off Broadway- A Soulful Christmas: A Groovy Wonderland Ensemble, Mark Morris Dance Group Dancer

Fran Kirmser ~ PRODUCER is a Tony Award winning producer in both the play and musical categories. She served as a Tony Voter from 2014 to 2019. She is deeply committed to facilitating the work of emerging artists to stage and is the author of A Life In Dance which is required reading in universities across the country. www.frankirmser.com

Comments