Extra Show Added for Jason Pennycooke and Chris Hatt at Crazy Coqs

The performance will take place at Sunday November 22, 3pm & 6.30pm.

As part of the EFG London Jazz Festival, join Olivier award nominee Jason Pennycooke and Associate Musical Director of Hamilton, Chris Hatt, for the best of the West End and Broadway, with a jazz flavour that'll get your Sunday toes tapping at Crazy Coqs.

Pennycooke, who has appeared in many West End musicals, has three Olivier award nominations under his belt, for the role of Lafayette/Jefferson in Hamilton, Bobby Dupree in Memphis, and Jacob in La Cage Aux Folles.

He can currently be seen in the award-winning film Elton John biopic Rocketman as Wilson and recently in the new BBC sitcom Bumps as J.J. and as the voice of the lead wildebeest in Junglebeat The Movie

He has danced with and for Mel B, The Spice Girls, Moorcheeba, Toni Braxton, Eternal, Michael Jackson, Muse and many others.

Hatt has been the Associate Musical Director of Hamilton, the award-winning hip-hop musical about America's founding fathers, since it opened in 2017. For 11 years he was the Music Director of Billy Elliot and subsequent productions in New York, Chicago and The Netherlands. He tutored the 3 Tony award-winning boys who went on to play the part of Billy on Broadway.

Hatt has also been the Musical Director on such Popular Productions such as Guys and Dolls, Mack & Mabel, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Footloose - The Musical, Joseph , Aspects of Love, Scrooge, A Slice of Saturday Night, Little Shop of Horrors, Crazy For You, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof and Godspell, as well as various pantomimes and revue shows

The early afternoon has sold out but an extra show has just been added at 6.30pm

VENUE: CRAZY COQS, Sherwood Street, London W.1

DATE: Sunday November 22, 3pm & 6.30pm

Tickets: £25. www.brasseriezedel.com Tel: 0207 734 4888

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You