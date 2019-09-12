Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret Returns to Birdland

Sep. 12, 2019  

Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret returns to the Birdland Theater September 20, 21 and 24 (Friday-Saturday at 9:45PM and Tuesday at 7:00PM).

"Everybody Rise! A Resistance Cabaret" is an evening of classic show tunes all lethally rewritten for the age of Trump. This hilarious bouquet of parodies springs from the fiendish mind of Joe Keenan, an Emmy-winning "Frasier" writer and novelist (Blue Heaven, My Lucky Star). The midterms brought us a Blue Wave, and we'll celebrate with laughter, fresh hope, and a raft of great show tunes you'll never hear the same way again.

The cast features Taylor Crousore, Daisy Hobbs, Michael Kostroff, Christine Pedi, Dylan Thompson, and Nick Wyman.

All tickets are $30, plus a $10 food/drink minimum.

For tickets and more information, visit BirdlandJazz.com.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • YATIR CREEK 2016 & MOUNT MASA WHITE 2017 are Launched at Exclusive NYC Event
  • Photo Coverage: CASAMIGOS TEQUILA at Entertainment Weekly's Must List TIFF Party
  • HEINZ Launches New HEINZ TOMATO KETCHUP With a Blend of Veggies 
  • Halloween Themed Bar Coming To Center City Philadelphia