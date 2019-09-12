Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret Returns to Birdland

Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret returns to the Birdland Theater September 20, 21 and 24 (Friday-Saturday at 9:45PM and Tuesday at 7:00PM).

"Everybody Rise! A Resistance Cabaret" is an evening of classic show tunes all lethally rewritten for the age of Trump. This hilarious bouquet of parodies springs from the fiendish mind of Joe Keenan, an Emmy-winning "Frasier" writer and novelist (Blue Heaven, My Lucky Star). The midterms brought us a Blue Wave, and we'll celebrate with laughter, fresh hope, and a raft of great show tunes you'll never hear the same way again.

The cast features Taylor Crousore, Daisy Hobbs, Michael Kostroff, Christine Pedi, Dylan Thompson, and Nick Wyman.

All tickets are $30, plus a $10 food/drink minimum.

For tickets and more information, visit BirdlandJazz.com.





