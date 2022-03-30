Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney & More This April at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 has announced their April line-up for in-person performances. Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club.



As previously announced, The Green Room 42 has launched $5 tickets in celebration of their 5th Anniversary: five $5 tickets will be available for every show through February 14, 2023.



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30





THE THEATER LOVERS



Your favorite theatre content creators on Instagram and TikTok!

"Couple Goals"



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



In Couple Goals, THE THEATER LOVERS step out of the internet to perform songs from musicals written by teams. From Golden Age favorites like Comden & Green to Menken & Ashman and new discoveries from contemporary composers, this show is bound to be the best show you see on March 30th at 7pm.



WILL ANDERSON and RACHAEL JOYCE are a married couple that makes theatre content online, best known on Instagram and TikTok as The Theater Lovers. They aim to make theatre accessible by combining history with humor through memes, sketches, live performances and more. They've performed at The Duplex, Don't Tell Mama and The Metropolitan Room, most recently in Why Is Everyone Laughing?: A Tribute To Madeline Kahn created by Hanna Burke. They also contributed to Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical for The Actors Fund and have worked across the country.





NICK HARDCASTLE



Multi Award-winning Australian star of stage and screen from Broadway's Priscilla Queen of the Desert

"I'm Your Man"



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



Looking for a Father Figure or just some Fastlove? Australian television and stage star NICK HARDCASTLE is making his debut in the Big Apple and he is looking for 'The One'. Naturally, he's hitting up Grindr - the gateway to true love! Nick is a masterful storyteller and the soundtrack is incomparable. Join Nick on his search as he shares his hilarious and heartbreaking true stories of hook ups, dating and disasters to the incredible music of George Michael. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll definitely swipe right!



Nick Hardcastle is an Australian entertainer and media personality with an extensive career on stage, screen, radio, music and television. Currently based in LA, Nick enjoyed success firstly in his native Australia, and then around the world. The charismatic Aussie started his TV hosting career on one of Australia's most popular music programs, "Video Hits" (Network Ten) and over the years, with his energetic and unmistakably irreverent style, he fronted lifestyle, kids and entertainment programs in live, studio and field scenarios. Nick made his U.S broadcast network debut in 2016 in the role of Dean Trainer on the CBS drama "Pure Genius" and was nominated for an LA Press Club Award for his work on SoCal Connected that same year. His other TV acting credits include "The Beautiful People" (BBC2), "All Saints" (7 Network), "Changi" (ABCTV), "Pizza" (SBS), "Flat Chat" (Nine Network), "Tanya and Floyd" (Foxtel) and the long running guest role of Tim O'Connell on "Home and Away" (7 Network) working opposite Heath Ledger.



16+ Contains coarse language, sexual references, adult themes and many LOL's





-----------------------------------





THURSDAY, MARCH 31





LAURISSA "LALA" ROMAIN



From Broadway's South Pacific and Netflix's "The Politician"

"It's My Party and I'll Sing if I Want To"



7:00pm / Tickets from $15



You're invited! Join Lala in celebrating her birthday! The night will double as the official release party for her latest new songs as she premieres a brand new set! You definitely won't want to miss out on seeing the first ever live performance from Lala's special guests; the newest boyband sensation OutLoud!



LAURISSA "LALA" ROMAIN is an actress & singer/songwriter fresh off The Better Days Tour, Opening for Dermot Kennedy and Joy Oladokun. Lala released her latest single 'Barriers' which landed her on the soundtrack of a film she will also star in! She is grateful for being able to previously open for Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter at The Camp Izze concert as well as headline her own sold out solo concert in Times Square this past October! She was also just featured in Rolling Stone for her Rooftop Cover Series on Youtube! As an Actress she is best known for her work on Netflix's hit series "The Politician" and TBS' "Are We There Yet?!" She was cast in Spike Lee's Son Of The South portraying freedom rider Brenda Travis. Previously she played Rosario Dawson's daughter in Chris Rock's Top Five as well as being apart of the original Broadway cast of South Pacific, completing the entire 3 year run. In 2020 she led the short film You Were Always which garnered her a nomination for best lead actress at the International Film Festival in France. Most recently she finished filming projects Kurt aka The Man Behind The Camera, Romain will play Veronica in the upcoming feature film, it is set to land on Netflix. In 2021 she appears on Bravo TV's "Project Runway" Season 19 Episode 5.





CHRISTINE PEDI: A PEDI PARTY



Musical Comedy, Conversations, and Cocktails with this SiriusXM "On Broadway" Host



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



Come to Christine's monthly cabaret party! A shaker of sass, satire, sweet & silly songs shaken up with a touch of talk and garnished with a drop in guest now and then. MATTHEW MARTIN WARD at the piano.



CHRISTINE PEDI the "Lady of 1000 Voices" first discovered her talent for multiple personalities (Merman, Angela Lansbury, Bernadette Peters etc) thru her long association with the legendary off Broadway revue Forbidden Broadway having performed in companies all over the world including London's West End, Japan, Los Angeles, NYC, Singapore & DEEtroit. She received a Drama Desk nomination for her work in Forbidden Hollywood (Liza, Rosie Perez, Judi Dench, Sharon Stone etc) as well as an LA Ovation & NAACP Award. She also brought her collection of Divas to off B'ways long running Newsical the Musical and recently starred in and co-produced Spamilton: An American Parody written by Forbidden Broadway's creator Gerard Allessandrini. On Broadway she played Mama Morton (yes just one character...all night) in the 2nd Chicago (THE longest running AMERICAN musical BTW). Her Broadway debut was in Little Me with Martin Short & Faith Prince, directed by Rob Marshall and she played several peculiar callers (again with the voices) opposite Liev Schreiber (well not opposite ... she was in the basement of the Longacre Theatre talking into a microphone while he was acting and smoking on stage but it was dynamic) in Eric Bogosian's Talk Radio directed by Robert Falls. Speaking of radio she is the daily host of SiriusXM Radio's "On Broadway" channel playing music of the stage & screen and interviewing Show Biz legends (Mon-Fri 9am-3pm ch 72). On Saturdays, she and the "aMAHzing" Seth Rudetsky co-host the "Dueling Divas". Fans of Howard Stern can hear her provide the occasional celebrity voice on his Sirius morning show. Off Broadway she played the title role in Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating, and Marriage and A Broadway Diva Christmas. At The York Theatre she performed in Jerry's Girls and the coveted (yes COVETED!) Joann Worley track in The Mad Show as well as the Lanie Kazan role in My Favorite Year. She's appeared in many incarnations of The A Train Plays, The 24 Hour Plays, and many glorious Project Shaws. Her cabaret show Great Dames has won the New York Bistro & Nitelife Awards and has played NYC, Los Angeles, London, South Africa & beyond. There's No Bizness Like Snow Bizness her holiday show has been a seasonal staple in NYC since 2008. She's performed in that "cutie patootie" John McD's Cabaret Corner on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" and sung in many major NYC venues & cruiseships including Birdland, Feinsteins/54 Below, The Iridium, The Metropolitan Room, The Algonquin, The Laurie Beechman, Avery Fisher Hall, Don't Tell Mamas...and the QE2...AND she's performed for President & Mrs. Clinton (playing a singing Hillary!). Fans of "The Sopranos" may recognize her as Mrs. Bobby Baccala (4 scenes, 5 lines ... dead. BUT he loved her so much he couldn't defrost her ziti!). She has many popular comic videos on YouTube including some posted by drunk fans filming with iPhones on nights that she wasn't "camera ready" but she forgives them because it's all about the looooooooove... and the musical comedy. dammit. Her "Shit Liza Says" videos are widely popular.





-----------------------------------





FRIDAY, APRIL 1



KENNEDY KANAGAWA: ONLY FOOLIN'

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

This April 1st, see KENNEDY KANAGAWA fool around on stage with some iconic guest artists and a killer band. In a night to remember, Kennedy will unpack his crippling social anxiety live on stage by harnessing the power of musical theater (and pop!). Antics are sure to include original mash-ups, screlting, and maybe an April Fool's prank or two...

Kennedy Kanagawa is a multiracial multi-hyphenate creative born and raised between Tokyo and the States. Since he was 13, Kennedy has performed professionally in venues across the country as well as at home in New York City. Recent theater credits include: Gold Mountain (Utah Shakespeare Festival); Saturday Night (2nd Stage); Adventurephile (Keen Company); Two Nights & Three Days (Eugene O'Neill NMTC); Beautiful Thing (Plays in the House); Decky Does a Bronco (Royal Family Theater); Lolita, My Love (York Theatre Company); Dinner with Georgette (New York Theatre Workshop Next Door); The Good Swimmer (BAM); Into the Woods (Prospect Theater/National Asian Artists Project); Minor Character (Sharon Playhouse). TV/Film: "Donny!" (USA), Screen Test (New York Flash Film Festival). Upcoming: "Kinsley Vs." (digital series).





GAME SHOW LIVE! WITH DARYN & DARREN



A hysterical showbiz game show!



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



GAME SHOW LIVE! WITH DARYN & DARREN is a unique, live game show experience where you can enter, play and win prizes! (participation is voluntary, so you can also just watch and win from your seat!) Join DARYN CARP (Bravo host, PeopleTV.com host) and DARREN GOLDBERG, yes. . .two Darryns, as they guide you through rounds of trivia, on-stage games, and mystery lighting rounds. Grab your useless knowledge and the gaming skills you never thought you had and come have some fun!



Daryn Carp has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade. As a former NBC Page, Daryn came right out of the Page Program to assist the king of Bravo, Andy Cohen. Since then, she has starred in three national commercials with him, hosted many bravotv.com series, and currently hosts her own daily digital show, "Reality Check" for PEOPLE TV, where she interviews all the stars of reality television. She also co-hosts a weekly true-crime podcast called "Shaken and Disturbed" and hosts "Betrayal with Daryn Carp" for Investigation Discovery. Her dream is to be a game show host, and with this show her dreams are becoming her reality. Darren Goldberg is a 12-year veteran of the entertainment industry, having worked across Bravo, E!, Oxygen and Universal Kids. Known outside of his 9-5 as an event and game producer - Darren has created hundreds of game nights, scavenger hunts, color war field days and murder mystery parties. He brings his unique style of game creation to Game Show Live!, helping to give the audience a new view on the classic game show.





-----------------------------------





SATURDAY, APRIL 2





ZURI WASHINGTON



Supa Black!

Woman of Steel

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15

Supa Black! is my life as a Black Nerd and an ode to my love of superheroes. ZURI WASHINGTON is a Bronx-born native New Yorker. Notable theatre credits include Bring it On: The Musical (Danielle), Memphis, the Musical (Felicia), Sister Act (Deloris), and Bat Out of Hell. Voice over credits include the Soviet spy "Shura" on the new platformer game Blast Brigade. You can follow her adventures on IG @zuriwithafringeontop. If you like superheroes, check out her new podcast "Supa Black!", now streaming on all platforms where podcasts are available.





ARI AXELROD



Famed Cabaret Star

A Birthday Celebration of Jewish Broadway



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



A Celebration of Jewish Broadway honors the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their contributions to the American Musical. Beloved melodies and lyrics by the likes of Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Schwartz, and Carole King will transport the audience back to the streets of the theatre district, your bubbie's Shabbos table, or your corner of the sky.

ARI AXELROD is an actor, director, singer, and Jewish activist. His award-winning show, A Celebration of Jewish Broadway has had three sold-out performances at the historic Birdland Jazz Club, one of which featured six-time Emmy & Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh, as well as sold out performances in St. Louis, Chicago, Boca Raton, Ann Arbor, and via Zoom during COVID. In 2020, he received a MAC Award nomination for Best Male Vocalist, and won the BroadwayWorld Award for Best Live Zoom Performance. Ari Axelrod's first solo cabaret, Taking the Wheel, was directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince, and music directed by multiple MAC Award winner Alex Rybeck, and has been performed in multiple cities around the country. He is also the founder of Bridging the Gap, a performance studio dedicated to training the next generation of solo performers. Bridging the Gap has been featured at the historic Birdland Jazz Club as well as Feinstein's 54/Below. As a director, Ari's work has been seen at Paper Mill Playhouse, Birdland, Feinstein's/54 Below, The Green Room 42, and Don't Tell Mama. Recently, Ari was the recipient of The Jewish Week's prestigious 36 Under 36 Award which "honors 36 noteworthy New Yorkers, all 36 years old or younger, who make New York - and its many Jewish communities - better. These entrepreneurs, young leaders, and changemakers bring remarkable energy and new ideas to religion, philanthropy, the arts, Jewish learning, campus life, social action, inclusion and justice." When he's not singing, acting, teaching, directing, or being an activist, Ari can be found cuddling with his dog Leo who is absolutely perfect in every way imaginable.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3





EVA NOBLEZADA



So This Is Love

Star of Hadestown, Miss Saigon, in a Record-Breaking Residency



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



Welcome back! Eva is so excited to be returning to the Green Room 42 stage. It's a very simple show. She sings songs. Everyone laughs. And we all remember how much we missed live performances. Oh, and there may be a game involving audience participation and tequila shots (if you're of age). See you there, friend.



EVA NOBLEZADA recently starred in the title role for director Diane Paragas in the award-winning Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She'll next be seen starring in Amblin's Easter Sunday. She won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was her second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role in Miss Saigon in 2017. She previously starred in Hadestown at the National Theatre in London after being a lead in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Miserables. Noblezada was a high school student when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in NYC.





REEVE CARNEY



GR42 Residency

Star of Hadestown & Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



After countless sellout performances at the Green Room, REEVE CARNEY returns to play another solo concert while starring in Hadestown on Broadway. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Grayin on Showtime's "Penny Dreadful," Riff Raff in Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2's Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark.



Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award Winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.

MONDAY, APRIL 4





RICKY ROJAS LIVE: LIVE AGAIN



Currently in Moulin Rouge on Broadway!

An intimate LIVE IN PERSON Version of Ricky Rojas Live Weekly Stream #ladiesnight



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



Ricky Live: LIVE! is an extension of the popular RICKY ROJAS Instagram Live stream called "Ricky: Live" which started out as a weekly warm-up in between shows on a two show day direct from the Al Hirschfeld Theatre with Ricky on his guitar. What began as a solo stream is now an insight into life backstage at the Moulin Rouge on Broadway. Featuring regular appearances by Robyn Hurder, Tam Mutu, Danny Burstein, Aaron Tveit and whoever else may be walking past Rickys dressing room!



Featuring Special Guests

JACKIE ARNOLD

ASHLEY LOREN

ROBYN HURDER



Ricky Rojas is currently in Moulin Rouge on Broadway. Chilean-born, Australian-raised. Works include Burn the Floor (Longacre), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Colonial), Sister Act The Musical, Tonight's the Night: Rod Stewart Musical, Grease, Burn the Floor (Shaftesbury), Flashdance The Musical, The Pirates of Penzance, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Adelphi), Fame: The Musical (Aldwych), and The Buddy Holly Story (Novello).





CODY HERNANDEZ



Disruptive in Class

An evening of comedy, song, and audience participation in long division



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



I feel that so many of us have lost why we love to perform. We forget what made us different as kids. My goal is to dive back into what made me queer, odd, goofy, and disruptive as a child that led to my love of performing. I want to take "industry standards" and flip them on their heads to make them feel either newly childlike or childlike again.



Cody is a singer, actor, dancer, comedian, writer, real estate agent, and NYS licensed food handler in NYC. He has performed Off Broadway in the Urinetown Revival and in the Yiddish hit The Golden Bride. One of those was Drama Desk Nominated and I bet you can't guess which. In addition, Cody has performed across the country in multiple venues. He has recently taken a large swing at comedy and, according to his Tik Tok views, he is doing at least mediocre! He sends all the love to Michael, Darcy, Mom, Dad, and Ileana....always.





-----------------------------------





THURSDAY, APRIL 7





JENNA PASTUSZEK



A tribute to Judy Garland



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



It's been 83 years since the world first heard Judy Garland sing about a place "somewhere over the rainbow," and her star power is just as potent as it was then. Why? What is it about Judy that continues to build new generations of infatuated admirers? Join JENNA PASTUSZEK and MD JOSHUA ZECHER-ROSS (Be More Chill) in this 100th birthday celebration of the world's greatest entertainer. With "lavishly clever arrangements", and "witty, endearing personal stories", this isn't a traditional Judy Garland tribute - there will be no impersonation here. Instead, lifelong Judy fans will love the cleverly curated playlist of beloved classics and forgotten gems while millennials and Gen Zers will discover an artist who transcends time. It's time to celebrate live entertainment again, and "forget your troubles, come on, GET HAPPY!"



Jenna Pastuszek is thrilled to bring GET HAPPY! to the GR42. Having performed to sold out crowds across the US, she is an acclaimed singer and actor who has graced stages and delighted audiences from Maine to Florida, from Cape May to Los Angeles including NY Theatres Theatre Row, The Player's Theatre, The New Ohio, The June Havoc, and regionally Paper Mill Playhouse, Bucks County Playhouse, Walnut Street Theatre, Delaware Theatre Company, Lake Dillon Theatre Company, CCAE in Escondido, and more. You can hear her on Pandora Radio as she is the voice of Starbucks Café, Amazon Alexa, Crest, and more. In addition to performing, Jenna is a highly sought-after voice teacher and performance coach. She is the Co-Founder of Innovative Voice Studio, where she trains Broadway artists, and of Innovative Performance, where she coaches leaders across a variety of industries to use their voices to better express themselves. Proud Ukrainian, proud graduate of NYU Steinhardt & the University of Virginia, proud member of AEA.





McKYNLEIGH ABRAHAM & ALEX JOSEPH GRAYSON



Things Our Dog Overhears



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



An evening of songs and banter about what it's like to exist in a shared space as performers pre, during, and "post" pandemic. Alex & McKynleigh met while touring with Once On This Island and immediately quarantined together 3 months into their relationship. They are now engaged and are performing this show on what would have been 2 days before their wedding...but more on that later. An evening of real talk, love, vulnerability, and humor.



ALEX JOSEPH GRAYSON can be described as a chameleon of a performer he credits his versatility to a nomadic upbringing as a military kid. Over the last decade, Alex has performed on the biggest stages of the American theatre, including Broadway, National Tours, and Regional theatres. As a singer, Alex was the frontman of the metal band "Ten Thousand Pounds". This is his second time on the GR42 Stage and he's super excited to be debuting a new show with his partner McKynleigh.



McKYNLEIGH ABRAHAM is originally from Paducah, KY and has been performing for the past 23 years. She has performed on numerous stages across the country, as well as a short jaunt on reality television in season one of "The Glee Project." Mckynleigh is a self-esteem coach for actors as well as an avid Law and Order: SVU watcher. Once a reviewer said she "had a voice that could conquer the world" and she has been talking about it ever since.

-----------------------------------





FRIDAY, APRIL 8





THE BROADWAY REWIND: HISTORY HAS ITS EYES ON YOU



TGR42 Residency

With music from 1776, Assassins, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Bonnie and Clyde, and Titanic



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



Who lives, who dies, and who tells your story? THE BROADWAY REWIND'S "History Has Its Eyes On You" celebrates music from Broadway favorites including 1776, Assassins, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Bonnie and Clyde and Titanic, which will be celebrating its silver anniversary of twenty-five years! The Broadway Rewind: "History Has Its Eyes On You" will rock the boat on Friday, April 8th at 9:30pm.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9





JOSH YOUNG & EMILY PADGETT



Broadway's Josh Young (Jesus Christ Superstar) and Emily Padgett (Side Show)

Valjean, Cosette and a String Quartet



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Join Tony Award Nominee JOSH YOUNG and his wife, Broadway Star EMILY PADGETT, as they celebrate the decade that gave us Les Miserables, Phantom of The Opera, and Cats - the decade where Stephen Sondheim and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber reached the pinnacle of their creative mastery: the 1980's. The lush music of the decade is presented with the beauty and majesty that only strings can produce accompanied by the sweet percussive harmonics of a piano and signature, award-winning vocals.



Josh Young originated the role of "John Newton" in the Broadway World Premiere of Amazing Grace. Josh received a 2012 Tony® Award nomination and Theatre World Award for his critically acclaimed Broadway debut as "Judas" in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar, directed by Des McAnuff. Most recently Josh won the New England Theater's IRNE award for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Tateh in Ogunquit Playhouse's record-breaking production of Ragtime and re-imagined the role of Neville in the pre-Broadway tryout for the revival of Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman's The Secret Garden. He appeared in two seasons at The Stratford Shakespeare Festival where his credits include: "Judas" in Jesus Christ Superstar, "Connie Rivers" in Grapes of Wrath, and "Che" in Evita directed by Gary Griffin, earning Broadway World Awards for each. Josh also appeared as "Marius" in the US National Tour of Les Miserables and "Tony" in the International Tour of West Side Story. Josh has performed in North America's finest regional theaters including La Jolla Playhouse, Walnut Street Theater, St. Louis MUNY, Baltimore Center Stage and North Carolina Theatre. He's been involved in new works with NYC's Roundabout Theatre Company, The Transport Group and The New York Musical Theater Festival. Josh is the cofounder of CuttingEdge Composers, a concert and weekly web series on broadwayworld.com, created to give exposure to musical theatre's next generation of songwriters. Josh received his BFA from Syracuse University, and is an Assistant Professor of Theatre at Oakland University.



A veteran of six Broadway shows, Emily most recently originated the role of Mrs. Bucket in Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, directed by the legendary Jack O'Brien. Emily was involved in the creation of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's first musical, Bright Star, originating the role of Lucy Grant. She was nominated for Washington, D.C.'s prestigious Helen Hayes award and is a recipient of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award for her performance as Daisy Hilton in Side Show. Emily went on to revive the role on Broadway. She received a Chita Rivera Award nomination for her performance in the New Group's revival of Sweet Charity, where she performed alongside Tony Award winner Sutton Foster. Emily has performed in America's finest regional theaters and symphonies. She will be performing with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra this spring, conducted by Steve Reineke of the New York Pops.





THE MUSIC OF BEN CAPLAN



Songs for You



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



In this new series created and produced by musical theater writer BEN CAPLAN, Songs for You gives performers the opportunity to create new songs specifically tailored for them. The idea behind each original song performed in Songs for You comes directly from the person singing it. From style to content to genre, nothing is off limits as Caplan writes personalized material for some of your favorite performers!



Ben Caplan is a musical theater writer, orchestrator, and music director. A graduate of NYU Tisch's drama program, Ben debuted his music with his concert Geeks, Misfits, and Nobodies followed by an evening featuring selections from his debut musical, I Don't Want to Talk About About It. Prior to the pandemic, Ben was selected to be a featured artist for the Broadway's Future Songbook Series at Lincoln Center which was highlighted by a concert of his music at the Bruno Walter Auditorium in January 2020. Most recently, Ben premiered his newest song cycle, Heart of the Moment, an evening of songs about romantic love. Ben's work has been showcased by artists ranging from Tony Award® winning actors to some of Broadway's best and brightest emerging performers.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10





ROB ROKICKI & SARAH BETH PFEIFER



True Believer

With Special Guests Samantha Williams (Caroline, Or Change)



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



Join Broadway's ROB ROKICKI and SARAH BETH PFEIFER for a night of rock and roll, friendship, and new musical theatre at Green Room 42 on April 10th at 7pm. Featuring special guest SAMANTHA WILLIAMS (Caroline, Or Change).



While best known for Drama Desk and Lortel nominated Broadway show, The Lighting Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (Rokicki as composer/lyricist, and Pfeifer as actor), the pair's collaboration goes far beyond gods and monsters.



Featuring original songs that span across Rokicki's composing career, the two will share the story of their decade-long friendship and artistic partnership, including their new musical, Experience Marianas, a wild, sapphic rock musical they co-wrote about one woman's journey to escape an oceanic cult.



Backed by an electrifying live rock band, Rokicki and Pfeifer, along with some very special guests, will perform fan favorites from The Lightning Thief (Broadway), Monstersongs (NAMT, Theatreworks Hartford), and world premieres of new songs that "live at that perfect intersection of musical theatre and radio rock" - (Adam Gwon)



Sarah Beth Pfeifer is an actor, director, and writer based in New York City. She originated the role of Clarisse and Others in The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical on Broadway. Other notable performing credits include Legally Blonde (National Tour) and Goldstein (Off Broadway). A prolific voice over artist, SB has voiced many national commercials and audiobooks. She regularly appears in music venues in New York and beyond as a core member of Marisa Michelson's vocal and movement ensemble, Constellation Chor. Directing credits include The Lightning Thief (TYA National Tour, Theatreworks) and AD on The Wild Party (b-Side Productions). She and Rob Rokicki co-wrote the immersive musical Experience Marianas, first developed at Cap 21 Malloy College, semi-finalist for the O'Neil Musical Theatre Conference, workshopped in the UK with director Grace Taylor (Six).



Rob Rokicki wrote the music, lyrics & co-orchestrated the Broadway show, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (book by Joe Tracz). The piece was nominated for Lortel, Off-Broadway Alliance, & three Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical, before touring North America. His graphic novel musical, Monstersongs, was selected for the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, played London & Japan, is being developed at TheaterWorks Hartford & as a VR game. His immersive musical, Experience Marianas (w/ Sarah Beth Pfeifer), was a semi-finalist for the O'Neill Conference, developed at Cap21/Molloy & in the UK with director Grace Taylor (Six). He co-arranged & orchestrated Punk Rock Girl (book by Joe Iconis) & was a writer on Breathe (book by Timothy McDonald & best-selling novelist, Jodi Picoult). Rob's been commissioned to write for The Kennedy Center, Bay Area Children's Theater & the film The Real Gemma Jordan (script by Anna K. Jakobs). Other credits: Strange Tails (w/ Michael Ruby); Eleven Eleven; The Listing; Love, NY (American Harmony Award). Rob is a two-time Larson Award finalist, alum of the BMI writing workshop & graduate of the University of Michigan. Rob is a proud educator & believes in accessibility for creators & audiences. robertrokicki.com @rrokicks





-----------------------------------





MONDAY, APRIL 11





CO/LABARET



A Night in Oz

A Concert Benefiting CO/LAB Theater Group



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



Ease on down the road to CO/LAB's ever-popular benefit concert, featuring performances by Broadway and local talent, CO/LAB community members, and CO/LAB actors. ABBY SCHREER and JONATHAN BRENNER's expert artistic direction and mash-up arranging will transport you over the rainbow during this tribute to music from The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz, and Wicked. Join us for this incredible night of singing, drinks, and the chance to win awesome prizes in our raffle-all while supporting CO/LAB's mission to provide individuals with disabilities a creative and social outlet through theater arts. By the end of the night, we promise you'll be clicking your heels and saying, "there's no place like CO/LABaret!"



CO/LAB Theater Group is a non-profit organization based in New York City that offers individuals with developmental disabilities a creative and social outlet through theater arts. Since 2011, CO/LAB has created a safe, judgment-free, and neuro-diverse environment where participants have the opportunity to express themselves both in class, on stage, and as leaders in our organization. Much of our programming is offered for free or at low cost, made possible in part by generous contributions from our community of supporters.





-----------------------------------





WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13





YOU ARE LOVED



A Concert Benefiting Trans Youth in Texas



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



YOU ARE LOVED - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR TRANSGENDER YOUTH IN TEXAS features some of NYC's seasoned performers and rising stars from the transgender and nonbinary community, as well as some of our biggest cis allies from Broadway including MAX CRUMM (Grease, Disaster!), BOBBIE LOWE, JJ MALEY (Indecent, What The Constitution Means To Me), ERIN QUILL (OBC Avenue Q), IMANI RUSSELL, NORA SCHELL (Jagged Little Pill, Spamilton), COURTER SIMMONS (Jersey Boys), and more, plus special messages from JUDY KUHN (Les Miserables, Fun Home) and ANTHONY RAPP (Rent, You're A Good Man Charlie Brown). The funds from You Are Loved will be split between two organizations dedicated to helping trans youth - The Education Network of Texas, and the ACLU of Texas - while their right to exist is under attack. Governor Abbott and the Texas Attorney General are calling for the state's Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate the parents of trans children who allow them to access gender-affirming medical care, as prescribed by their doctors. Investigations began on Monday, March 1, 2022. Parents and medical professionals risk criminal charges, and trans, nonbinary, and gender expansive youth are at risk of being removed from their loving and supportive homes. Trans, nonbinary, and gender expansive youth deserve the right to live as their most authentic selves. Decisions about their identity, their transition (whether social and/or medical), and how they want to most happily live their lives are decisions for the individual, their family, and their medical providers. Medical and psychiatric professionals have reiterated for years that gender-affirming healthcare and a supportive environment are the healthiest ways to help trans, nonbinary, and gender expansive youth live full lives, and the best method of suicide prevention. Trans, nonbinary, and gender expansive youth in Texas deserve to know that there are people across the country who have their best interests at heart, and who will not let them suffer alone and needlessly in the throes of bigoted legislation. You Are Loved brings together a support network of stellar entertainers in a night of music and solidarity to let the trans youth of Texas know that they are perfect exactly the way they are. Please follow @youarelovedfundraiser on Instagram for more information.





-----------------------------------





THURSDAY, APRIL 14





ROSEMARY LOAR AND THE TRUEGROOVE ALL STAR BRAND



Cats, Chess, & Once Upon a Mattress'

Celebrating four decades of the music and lyrics of Rosemary Loar



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



ROSEMARY LOAR is a multi-talented artist: six time Broadway veteran, Off-Broadway leads in Radio Gals and The Audience, composer, lyricist and librettist of two Off Broadway musicals and Netflix fans can see her on Friends From College. She made her Green Room 42 debut celebrating the release of her 4th CD of original music: Parts and Pieces. This new show celebrates her many decades as a singer/songwriter. Accompanied by the always musical and outrageously original True Groove All-Stars Band and three diva back-up singers, the music explores love and loss, family and life in the creative lane.



Back Up Divas: ALLIE RADICE, CLAIRE LILLEY, EMILY MIKESELL (and violin). Band: TOMÁS DONCKER on guitar/featured vocalist, KEVIN JENKINS on bass, LEROY "LEFTY" THOMPSON on drums/percussion, GARY SCHREINER on keyboards, chromatic harmonica. Directed by BARRY KLEINBORT. Musical Direction by TOMÁS DONCKER.





-----------------------------------





SATURDAY, APRIL 16





ROBERT BANNON



Unfinished Business: In Concert



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



Entertainer ROBERT BANNON presses rewind to take you on a musical journey of the stories and songs that shaped his life. Robert, as seen on SNL, in Rent, and as the host of the virtual smash "The Roundtable" will share the journey he took as an Irish-Italian kid from Jersey with the colorful people and experiences that shaped him. The show features music from pop hits to Broadway and more. Also expect to hear songs from his debut album "Unfinished Business" which debuted at #1 on the Amazon A/C Chart including the Pride Original Anthem "I Think He Knew." Be kind and come to REWIND!





-----------------------------------





MONDAY, APRIL 18





AT THIS PERFORMANCE...



GR42 Residency

Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies, & Alternates performing their favorite songs



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



AT THIS PERFORMANCE ... returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Broadway's Standbys and Understudies. STEPHEN DEANGELIS continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of At This Performance ... at The Green Room 42. Hosted by series Producing Artistic Director and Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. At This Performance ... debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1037 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 4894 roles in 539 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions including (in alphabetical order): Heidi Blickenstaff, Alex Brightman, Laura Bell Bundy, Matt Doyle, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Kyle Dean Massey, Rory O'Malley, Bryce Pinkham, Kate Rockwell, Sarah Stiles and Jessica Vosk.





TAKE A BOW LIVE



The 100th Episode Celebration

From Broadway's Finding Neverland, Pippin, A Christmas Story, Mary Poppins



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



In honor of TAKE A BOW reaching its 100th episode, we're hosting our FIRST EVER live show! This event will be filled with previous and special guests of the show to see what they've been up to since their voice filled your ears on a podcast episode. This evening, you will get to enjoy being a part of the 100th episode while also being able to witness wonderful performances from each guest.



Eli has performed on Broadway in "Finding Neverland" (Peter Llewelyn Davies) and "Pippin" (Theo). His most recent theatre credit was the title role in the World Premiere of "Trevor The Musical." Before heading to Broadway, Eli was in "A Christmas Story" (Ralphie Parker) at Madison Square Garden. He has also been seen across the country in the national tours of "Finding Neverland" (Peter Llewelyn Davies) and "Mary Poppins" (Michael Banks). Due to his successful theatre career, he has started a new podcast "Take A Bow" bringing more of broadway into your ears. You may have also seen him in several tv shows like "Friends From College" on Netflix, "Forever" on ABC, and "Limitless" on CBS to name a few. He was also in the movies "Who's Framing John DeLorean", "Benji The Dove" on Amazon Prime Video, and more. Some of Eli's favorite performances include The White House, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, MetLife Stadium, MSG, and playing the lead role in A Road to Promise at Carnegie Hall.





-----------------------------------





WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20





MICHELLE CONSENTINO



#thisis30



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



MICHELLE COSENTINO, revered NYC Voice Teacher & Actor (NCL's Inaugural Kinky Boots, Regional: Legally Blonde, On the Town), makes her Green Room 42 Debut in her solo show, #ThisIs30. An evening of songs exploring the ups, downs, soul searching, & knees cracking of turning 30 in a post pandemic shutdown industry. Featuring music from Tick, Tick...Boom!, Smash, Edges, Baby, Sara Bareilles, & Dolly Parton. This is a once in a lifetime event - except for next year when Michelle turns 30...again. Come enjoy a night of stories, laughter, belting, and existential crises.



Featuring DAVE KLODOWSKI (MD/Piano/Vocals), JESSIE LINDEN (Drums), WILL SHISHMANIAN (Guitar), and more!





-----------------------------------





THURSDAY, APRIL 21





JONATHAN SAVAGE



Farewell to the West

A Pandemic Journey



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



After a critically acclaimed NYC solo concert debut, JONATHAN SAVAGE is back with his one man show, Farewell to the West. Previously seen Off-Broadway in Seesaw, as well as Footloose at both The Muny and The Kennedy Center, Jonathan is so happy to bring his show to the incredible The Green Room 42. Farewell to the West describes his pandemic journey from being a Professional Actor in New York City to living in a van in Yellowstone National Park; an evening of songs and stories featuring his original music. Travel along with him in this unique and very personal experience.



Jonathan Savage is so excited to return to the stage after living in a van in Yellowstone National Park for the bulk of the pandemic; an experience shared in his critically acclaimed solo concert featuring his original music, Farewell to the West, at Feinstein's/54 Below in January. Prior to the craziness, he was last seen Off-Broadway in Seesaw, (David), in Footloose at both The Muny and The Kennedy Center, and Oklahoma! at Broadway Sacramento. Huge thanks to his partner Gavin, his family, especially his parents, and his fabulous agents at HCKR. @jasavage5





OLLIE KAIPER-LEACH



Escape to the Land of Wherever



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



Take a trip with OLLIE DOUBLE-BARREL, as his wistful songwriting and infectious energy takes you to wherever you want to be. Known for his skilful piano playing and lyrical voice, Ollie's concert combines originals, creative covers and nods to his background in theatre, and will be sure to leave you feeling joyful and refreshed.



Ollie is an actor, songwriter and award-nominated musical director from South Yorkshire, in the north of England. He makes his Green Room 42 debut fresh off the US National Tour of the internationally acclaimed hit, The Choir of Man, where he has been portraying the 'Pianoman/Maestro' in several productions worldwide. As a songwriter, Ollie Double-Barrel's style bridges genres, with funk and soul at its core, wrapped in complex arrangements with thick vocal harmonies. His first single, 'Telescopic Girl', was released in January to high acclaim and climbing streams on Spotify. The next single, 'Barely Living', drops this April! Having obtained a BA(Hons) in Music and Drama from the University of Manchester, he went on to study at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, graduating with a Distinction from the MA Music Theatre programme. Ollie's work as a Musical Director earned him a nomination in the 2019 Great British Pantomime Awards for 'Musical Achievement' for his work on Sevenoaks Panto Ltd.'s Dick Whittington. He has put those skills to good use as Music Captain for The Choir of Man for the last three years. On the stage, Ollie has also been seen in Antic Disposition's UK Tour of Shakespeare's Henry V, Sondheim's Assassins at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and starred alongside Sir Michael Caine in the feature film Is Anybody There?. As a singer, Ollie has sung with some of the world's most revered choirs (inc. NYCC, CBSO Male Chorus, Cambridge's St John's Voices), singing at the Royal Albert Hall for the BBC Proms, and as far afield as Cathedrals in Hong Kong and Singapore. His reputation as a jazz pianist earned him a place in big bands and function bands across Manchester, and his compositions have been performed by ensembles across the UK.





-----------------------------------





FRIDAY, APRIL 22





BRIAN MICHAEL HENRY



Remote Work



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



BRIAN MICHAEL HENRY, who has been seen throughout the U.S. and abroad as Jerry Lee Lewis in "Million Dollar Quartet," makes his Green Room 42 debut. This will be the first live performance of his debut album, "Remote Work," as well as songs from its follow up EP, "The Horror! The Horror!"



Both releases are all brand new original music, and were born out of binge-watching movies in the early days of quarantine and, well, writing songs about them! Brian has also been seen regionally in Ragtime (Bristol Riverside Theatre, The Eagle Theatre), South Pacific (Westchester Broadway Theatre, The Ivoryton Playhouse) and Show Boat (The Shubert Theatre). Joining him will be some very special guests and stellar musicians - aside from Brian's original music, you can also expect a few covers of songs by Tom Waits, Lou Reed and The Magnetic Fields.



If you like low singing, the 1980's, and horror movies, you won't want to miss this show!





-----------------------------------



POETRY/ CABARET



SHOCKED

Returning to GR42



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



NYC "variety salon" POETRY/CABARET is back to welcome Spring with "SHOCKED!" as host Thomas March and the cast share tales of unexpected surprise-along with shocking confessions of their own. In addition to Thomas March's (shocking) topical monologue, the show will feature poetry from BENJAMIN GARCIA & SANDRA LIM; music from ELISA GALINDEZ & ELLIS GAGE; and comedy from DIVYA GUNASEKARAN & ZACH ZIMMERMAN. Music Director DREW WUTKE will be keeping things lively and smooth, as always.



THOMAS MARCH, curator and host of "Poetry/Cabaret," is a poet, performer, and essayist. OUT Magazine described his poetry collection, Aftermath, as "a stimulating, if sober, tonic for our times." He is a Contributing Editor for Grand, the journal of One Grand Books. With painter Valerie Mendelson, he is the co-creator of A Good Mixer, a text and visual hybrid project that imagines a virtual cocktail party in the form of paintings of people's cocktails and poems representing the thoughts and desires of their drinkers. In recent years, he has written and performed his "tragi-comic" monologues at a number of venues in New York City, including Ars Nova, The Duplex, Joe's Pub, The Peoples Improv Theater, and Sid Gold's Request Room. Instagram/Twitter: @realthomasmarch Web: www.thomasmarch.org





SATURDAY, APRIL 23





RYAN LESLIE FISHER



Dandy & Friends

TikTok star, The Mentalist (CBS), American Horror Story (FX), The Midnight Club (Netflix)



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



DANDY hosts a secret meeting for The Lavender Society, played by you the audience. After being greeted by him pre-show at the door as he pins a small sprig of Lavender to your chest and guides you to your seat. Being gay is illegal, so we stick to this speakeasy to meet drink and be ourselves. With original songs, lot's of audience participation, and visits from many friends of Dandy's, the evening is sure to be one to remember!



RYAN LESLIE FISHER is a graduate of the Theatre and Drama Studies program at the University of Toronto. He is best known for his comedy TikTok character Dandy (@dandyandfriends) and is fresh off a sold out tour in TX, LA and NYC . He worked in the immersive theatre scene in Hollywood as the devilish MC in Crimson Cabaret (Unmarked Door) and starred in his award-winning LGBT Sketch Comedy Series Enemies of Dorothy (HereTV). He's now based in Vancouver where he teaches acting at The Laura Mac Method and partners with The Massey Theatre. TV credits include The Mentalist (CBS), American Horror Story (FOX), and The Midnight Club (Netflix).





-----------------------------------





SUNDAY, APRIL 24





ANNE STEELE



In the Song Remembers When

Three time MAC award winner, two-time winner of New York's Bistro and Nightlife Awards



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



ANNE STEELE, multi-award-winning singer/ songwriter and recording artist, is thrilled to return to Green Room 42 with her new show, The Song Remembers When. You know how sometimes when you hear a song it instantly takes you to a memory? Take a trip with Anne through the stories of her life and the songs that have affected her in a deeply personal show filled with good times and bad, laughs and maybe even some tears. It's all about the journey through music. WILLIAM TN HALL will be on the piano and together they will take you on a fantastic ride in this ONE NIGHT ONLY event!



Anne Steele is a multi-award-winning singer/ songwriter and recording artist from NYC. She is a seasoned performer who has sold out concerts and dazzled audiences in NYC for over 20 years. She released her most recent original album, Made Out Of Stars, in 2019 and toured extensively to sold out audiences from LA to Chicago to Nashville to London. Steele has been a headliner with Atlantis Events, RSVP Vacations, R Family Vacations and Olivia Travel touring the high seas for over 15 years.





-----------------------------------





MONDAY, APRIL 25





CLAIRE-FRANCES SULLIVAN



The Decatasrophization of Claire-Frances Sullivan

Lyricist with the Advanced BMI Workshop, Recipient of the Kennedy Center's National Musical Theatre Award



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



CLAIRE-FRANCES SULLIVAN's headlining debut! The Decatastrophization of Claire-Frances Sullivan (by Claire-Frances Sullivan) is a night of original music and lyrics written and performed by Claire-Frances and her collaborators. A mix of singer/songwriter tunes and brand new musical theatre, it's a one*-woman show (featuring the talents of ALEX PETTI, SEQUOIA SELLINGER, HALEY ALEXA COURT, JOURDAN NOKLEBY, KATIE DODD, STEPHAN WILSON, and more). Come for the chance to hear new indie-folk songs before they're an album and new musical theatre songs before they're musicals!



Claire-Frances is an NYC based and rural Michigan bred performer and writer. She was last seen onstage in the mountains of Denali, Alaska and in New York City at TheaterLab, the Signature Theatre Company, and in various cabaret settings. She's a member of the Dramatist's Guild, the Ring of Keys, Maestra, and the Advanced BMI Writing Workshop. Claire-Frances was the recipient of the Kennedy Center's National Musical Theatre Award in 2018 for her original musical, Fostered Love.





-----------------------------------





WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27





PATRICK OLIVER JONES FT. JOSHUA MORGAN



Why I'll Never Make It



7:00pm / Tickets from $15



Every artist comes up against challenges. Every actor deals with rejection and self-doubt. And these struggles can either hold us back or propel us forward. Why I'll Never Make It uncovers these personal stories and has been called "entertaining and informative" by BroadwayWorld. In this second installment of bringing the Top 25 Theater Podcast to the Green Room 42, host PATRICK OLIVER JONES talks with JOSHUA MORGAN from Ain't Too Proud. It's a night of conversation and song as he shares stories and experiences which have affected his life and career. These defining moments will uncover personal setbacks as well as professional failures. It's a chance to catch this rare behind-the-scenes look at a Broadway performer as you've never seen or heard him.



Dubbed "one of the most generous comedic actors around" by the Washington City Paper, Joshua Morgan is an experienced and diverse actor and singer. He just completed a four year run in the Broadway musical, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, having originated the role of legendary manager, Shelly Berger. Before that, he had most recently finished production on NBC's upcoming series Lincoln. In addition to numerous regional theater credits, he was the co-founder and Artistic Director of the Helen Hayes Award winning organization, No Rules Theatre Company, in Washington, DC and Winston-Salem, NC (making it the first-ever dual city theatre company). And since 2014, he has been running Artist's Strategy to help individuals develop business plans to see their creative goals come to fruition.



Patrick Oliver Jones grew up the only child of a single mother, only to discover later in adulthood that he actually had four half-sisters. These twists of fate have continued to follow him as he's moved from Disney World in Orlando to JUBILEE! in Las Vegas, from cruise ships to national tours and biggest of all, getting married in September 2018! Now he lives in Manhattan, performing in commercials and staged readings as well as Off-Broadway productions here and there. But he tends to leave the city more often than not for work at regional theaters across the country. So until he can put those suitcases away for good and enjoy that long-awaited Broadway contract, he continues to live vicariously each week through the great artists he brings on his Top 25 Theater Podcast Why I'll Never Make It.





-----------------------------------





THURSDAY, APRIL 28





LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE



GR42 Residency



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Your favorite BroadwayWorld-Award Winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC's greatest talent to LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE -- a monthly LIVE talk show at the Green Room 42! Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there's gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!

FRIDAY, APRIL 29





BETSY WOLFE



I Found a New Baby

Featuring JESSICA VOSK



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



Betsy's back. You know what's gonna happen. OR DO YOU? Join BETSY WOLFE (Waitress, Falsettos, Last 5 Years) as she sings songs you know, and some you don't. She will be incredibly funny, and you're going to have the best night yet of this pandemic...until the next variant. Special Guests - JESSICA VOSK April 29 and Alex Newell April 30.



Betsy Wolfe has established herself as one of the most versatile and keenly intelligent Broadway performers of her generation. She starred as Jenna Hunterson, the title role in the Tony nominated musical Waitress. Prior to that, Wolfe played Cordelia, one of the lovable "lesbians from next door," in the Broadway revival of Falsettos. She is perhaps best known for her critically acclaimed performance as Cathy in the off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years. Wolfe starred in the holiday film Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol With A Twist. She can be seen in the indie feature First One In (on all streaming platforms) with Georgia King and Kat Foster and had a guest starring role on the CBS series Instinct. Wolfe's other Broadway credits include Ellen in Bullets Over Broadway directed by Susan Stroman and Rosa Bud in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and 110 in the Shade followed by Everyday Rapture. She also appeared as Beth in the Encores! production of Merrily We Roll Along. She starred in the La Jolla Playhouse world premiere production of Up Here, and created the role of Mary Ann Singleton in ACT's world premiere of Tales of the City. Wolfe made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Douglas Carter Beane's adaptation of Die Fledermaus. She has been a guest artist for over 60 symphony, pops, and philharmonic orchestras across the U.S. and internationally including the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, The New York Pops, and the BBC Orchestra. Cast recordings include Falsettos, Bullets over Broadway, The Last Five Years, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture, Stage Door Canteen, 35MM, and Merrily We Roll Along. Wolfe can be seen in the film adaptation of The Last Five Years. In 2018 Wolfe founded BroadwayEvolved, a groundbreaking musical theatre training program for students.





JACQUE CARNAHAN & JOHN MICHAEL DIAS



Get Happy

Featuring the songs made famous by Judy Garland



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



Get Happy is the medicine we didn't know we needed! Celebrating the voice of a generation, Jacque and John serenade the audience with best of Judy Garland's hits as well as some lesser-known gems. After turns on Broadway as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys and Neil Sedaka in Beautiful The Carole King Musical, it is a treat to hear JOHN MICHAEL DIAS's dreamy tenor soar throughout the show. Actress, producer, and writer JACQUE CARNAHAN's engaging charm and rich mezzo soprano transports the audience to another time. The unique friendship between the two echoes a young Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney as they delight the audience with their stellar voices, quirky duets, unique stories, and modern takes on tunes we love. The show features songs such as Happy Days, Over the Rainbow, When You're Smiling, and more! Music Direction by NICK WILLIAMS.





-----------------------------------





SATURDAY, APRIL 30





BETSY WOLFE



I Found a New Baby

Featuring ALEX NEWELL



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



Betsy's back. You know what's gonna happen. OR DO YOU? Join BETSY WOLFE (Waitress, Falsettos, Last 5 Years) as she sings songs you know, and some you don't. She will be incredibly funny, and you're going to have the best night yet of this pandemic...until the next variant. Special Guests - Jessica Vosk April 29 and ALEX NEWELL April 30.



Betsy Wolfe has established herself as one of the most versatile and keenly intelligent Broadway performers of her generation. She starred as Jenna Hunterson, the title role in the Tony nominated musical Waitress. Prior to that, Wolfe played Cordelia, one of the lovable "lesbians from next door," in the Broadway revival of Falsettos. She is perhaps best known for her critically acclaimed performance as Cathy in the off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years. Wolfe starred in the holiday film Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol With A Twist. She can be seen in the indie feature First One In (on all streaming platforms) with Georgia King and Kat Foster and had a guest starring role on the CBS series Instinct. Wolfe's other Broadway credits include Ellen in Bullets Over Broadway directed by Susan Stroman and Rosa Bud in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and 110 in the Shade followed by Everyday Rapture. She also appeared as Beth in the Encores! production of Merrily We Roll Along. She starred in the La Jolla Playhouse world premiere production of Up Here, and created the role of Mary Ann Singleton in ACT's world premiere of Tales of the City. Wolfe made her Metropolitan Opera debut in Douglas Carter Beane's adaptation of Die Fledermaus. She has been a guest artist for over 60 symphony, pops, and philharmonic orchestras across the U.S. and internationally including the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, The New York Pops, and the BBC Orchestra. Cast recordings include Falsettos, Bullets over Broadway, The Last Five Years, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Everyday Rapture, Stage Door Canteen, 35MM, and Merrily We Roll Along. Wolfe can be seen in the film adaptation of The Last Five Years. In 2018 Wolfe founded BroadwayEvolved, a groundbreaking musical theatre training program for students.

SUNDAY, MAY 1





EVA NOBLEZADA



So This Is Love

Star of Hadestown, Miss Saigon, in a Record-Breaking Residency



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $15



Welcome back! Eva is so excited to be returning to the Green Room 42 stage. It's a very simple show. She sings songs. Everyone laughs. And we all remember how much we missed live performances. Oh, and there may be a game involving audience participation and tequila shots (if you're of age). See you there, friend.



EVA NOBLEZADA recently starred in the title role for director Diane Paragas in the award-winning Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She'll next be seen starring in Amblin's Easter Sunday. She won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was her second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role in Miss Saigon in 2017. She previously starred in Hadestown at the National Theatre in London after being a lead in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Miserables. Noblezada was a high school student when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in NYC.





REEVE CARNEY



GR42 Residency

Star of Hadestown & Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $15



After countless sellout performances at the Green Room, REEVE CARNEY returns to play another solo concert while starring in Hadestown on Broadway. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Grayin on Showtime's "Penny Dreadful," Riff Raff in Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2's Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark.



Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award Winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.