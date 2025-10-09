Erin Hill and Amy Engelhardt Will Return to Pangea

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A genre-defying night of original music and wickedly sharp wit will take place as Amy Engelhardt and Erin Hill share the stage again for at Pangea NYC. Their Sunday, October 19 show at 7:00pm is appropriately titled: "Good Night and Good Pluck."

Erin Hill, a harp-playing powerhouse whose résumé includes Kanye West, Cyndi Lauper, the Fab Faux, Game of Thrones and her own sci-fi-inspired pop albums. With her electric harp, soaring voice, and unpredictable setlists, Erin turns every performance into a spellbinding ride through time, space, and genre. www.erinhill.com

A veteran of stages from Lincoln Center to LA's Largo to The Barns of Wolf Trap, Amy Engelhardt (composer/lyricist and former member of Grammy-noms The Bobs) brings her fiercely funny and fearless songwriting and vocals back to Pangea's grand piano. Put John Forster, Ben Folds, Jill Sobule and Tom Lehrer in a blender, then hit puree. www.amyengelhardt.com

"Good Night and Good Pluck" is what happens when two musical mischief-makers share a stage. Expect original songs, unexpected covers, wild stories, and the kind of musicianship that leaves audiences grinning.