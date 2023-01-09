Erin Davie, Joe Iconis & AJ Holmes to Join BROADWAY BOUND: THE MUSICALS THAT NEVER CAME TO BROADWAY

Erin Davie (Diana: The Musical), AJ Holmes (The Book of Mormon) and Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) will be joining the third edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway on Wednesday, February 15th at 7:00pm at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Other artists scheduled to appear include Major Attaway (Aladdin) LaDonna Burns (White Girl in Danger), Mike Cefalo (A Bronx Tale), Hilary Cole (Muriel's Wedding), Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins' Broadway), Bruce Landry (Anastasia), Kelly Lester (Cabaret), Tony Award winner Richard Maltby Jr (Baby), T. Oliver Reed (Hadestown), and Mark William (Come Croon With Me).

More performers will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway celebrates musicals that were slated to appear in New York City but never arrived. Whether it was due to lack of funding, temperamental creatives, or just being a victim of time, these musicals will be dusted off and their songs brought to their first Manhattan audience.

The concert is directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider, host of the podcast Behind the Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends. Schneider and host of the podcast Backstage Babble, Charles Kirsch, will co-host the evening, introducing performances and anecdotes from some of the show's original cast and creators. Frederick Miller is the dramaturg and Michael Lavine will be the music director.

The works of such artists as Cy Coleman, Barbara Fried, Carolyn Leigh, Johnny Mercer, Bob Merrill, Sandy Wilson, and more, will be featured.

The third edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway will feature songs from such lost musicals as Arthur: The Musical, Daddy Goodness, Goodbye to Berlin, The Graduate, and many more.

A portion of the event's proceeds will be donated to the Dramatists Guild.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway Part 3 tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

