Erin Davie, Joe Iconis & AJ Holmes to Join BROADWAY BOUND: THE MUSICALS THAT NEVER CAME TO BROADWAY

The works of such artists as Cy Coleman, Barbara Fried, Carolyn Leigh, Johnny Mercer, Bob Merrill, Sandy Wilson, and more, will be featured.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Erin Davie (Diana: The Musical), AJ Holmes (The Book of Mormon) and Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) will be joining the third edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway on Wednesday, February 15th at 7:00pm at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Other artists scheduled to appear include Major Attaway (Aladdin) LaDonna Burns (White Girl in Danger), Mike Cefalo (A Bronx Tale), Hilary Cole (Muriel's Wedding), Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins' Broadway), Bruce Landry (Anastasia), Kelly Lester (Cabaret), Tony Award winner Richard Maltby Jr (Baby), T. Oliver Reed (Hadestown), and Mark William (Come Croon With Me).

More performers will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway celebrates musicals that were slated to appear in New York City but never arrived. Whether it was due to lack of funding, temperamental creatives, or just being a victim of time, these musicals will be dusted off and their songs brought to their first Manhattan audience.

The concert is directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider, host of the podcast Behind the Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends. Schneider and host of the podcast Backstage Babble, Charles Kirsch, will co-host the evening, introducing performances and anecdotes from some of the show's original cast and creators. Frederick Miller is the dramaturg and Michael Lavine will be the music director.

The third edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway will feature songs from such lost musicals as Arthur: The Musical, Daddy Goodness, Goodbye to Berlin, The Graduate, and many more.

A portion of the event's proceeds will be donated to the Dramatists Guild.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway Part 3 tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description on the venue, The New York Times writes 54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs. Located at 254 West 54th Street, F54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com




