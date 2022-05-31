Erika Henningsen & More to Star in WRAPPED at The Green Room 42

re:Draft Creative, in association with The Green Room 42, has announced that WRAPPED, a narrative cabaret featuring eclectic original covers from the Spotify playlists of its diverse talent, will be performed on June 4th at 9:30pm at The Green Room 42. The show will feature Broadway's Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), as well as a host of emerging, diverse, on and off-Broadway NYC talent. Tickets are available (here) for both the in-person performance, as well as a digital Livestream that comes with a free video download.

The show's synopsis reads as follows:

Did you post your "Spotify Wrapped" on social media for the world to see? You're not the only one...

Join your host, an eccentric showman with mysterious motives, for a musical autopsy of the past half-year-presented through the lens of Spotify playlists. Featuring genre-spanning performances from a diverse group of emerging artists, "Wrapped" explores the process of coping with life and creating meaning through art.

In addition to a performance from Henningsen, the show will feature a blend of familiar favourites and original pieces from talent such as Jessica Orelus (Insta: @agirlnamedjess_), Sydney Sider (@sydevelyn), Xavier Pacheco (@X_act), Asia DeShields (@asiadior_), Carly Wheeler (@carlayywheeler), Folasade Ogunjimi (@soluproductions), and Alex Grayson (@alexjgsings) as "The MC".

WRAPPED is conceived and written by Patrick Daly and directed by Jacob Wahba. The pair's previous work includes various stage and film productions, such as Charlie (Who Paints Art), most recently seen at the Holmdel Theatre Company. The show is produced by Max Johnson and Kyle Moore, and boasts Itai Rembaum as Associate Director, Katherine McGuire as Line Producer, Evan Schultz as Associate Producer, and Matthew Solnick as Consulting Producer.

The band for the evening, led by Musical Director and Arranger for the show, Ashley Hiester (Keys), consists of Christian McGee (Drums), Brad Kang (Guitar), Rafael Encisco (Bass).

re:Draft Creative is an NYC-based multimedia collective working to embolden new and diverse talent, and prides itself on telling stories assembled from the "off-stage" moments of mainstream storytelling. From new play development to independent film production to experimental theatre exploration, re:Draft is constantly looking for ways to challenge the status-quo of every corner of the artistic world. For more information, see re:Draft Social media accounts across all platforms (@redraftcreative).