Erika Amato, Aaron Lee Battle & Meg Flather Join Cast Of ONE HEART ONE CURE

Critically-acclaimed performers Erika Amato (Flashdance - The Musical), Aaron Lee Battle (Bistro Award), and Meg Flather (MAC and Bistro Awards) have been added to the starry lineup for producer Joseph Macchia's first annual ONE HEART ONE CURE CONCERT, hosted by Broadway's Doreen Montalvo (On Your Feet, In The Heights) at the Baruch Performing Arts Center on October 14th at 8pm.

Award-winning producer Joseph Macchia presents the first annual ONE HEART ONE CURE CONCERT, an evening dedicated to the memory of his mother, Camille Fuoco, who lost her battle with Stage 4 Breast Cancer on July 31, 2019.

The performance will benefit the National LGBT Cancer Network and the Helen Sawaya Fund and will take place at the Baruch Performing Arts Center in their beautiful Engleman Recital Hall. This all-star show will feature some of the most amazing talent from Broadway and the New York nightclub/cabaret scene.

Hosted by Drama Desk Award winner Doreen Montalvo with musical direction by Tracy Stark, this one-night-only concert will also co-star Joseph Machia's award-winning brother and critically-acclaimed tribute artist Peter Mac (2013 Golden Halo Award).

Among the previously-announced all-star performers are Adrian Bailey (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Julie Budd, Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano, Bernard Dotson (Ragtime, Sweet Smell of Success), Tom Gamblin, Ivan Hernandez (Dear Evan Hansen), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet), Brenda O'Brien (The Lion King), James Brown Orleans (The Lion King), T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown, After Midnight); Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain't Too Proud); Margy Seides, and Mary Stout (Beauty and the Beast). (Please note performers subject to change.)

Tickets are $50 and $75 and can be purchased at www.OneHeartOneCure.com. Doors open at 7:30 PM, show starts at 8 PM on Monday, October 14th. Seating is first come, first served at the Engleman Recital Hall. (Inside the Baruch Performing Arts Center, 55 Lexington Avenue, NY, NY 10010)





