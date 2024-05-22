Eric Comstock and Barbara Faso to Return to Birdland With SUN! SKIN! SIN! SINATRA!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ERIC COMSTOCK (piano/voice) and BARBARA FASANO (voice) will come home to Birdland Theater for four Tuesdays in June: June 4, 11, 18, and 25 at 5:30pm, with their set “SUN! SKIN! SIN! SINATRA!” Birdland Jazz Club is located at 315 West 44thStreet.



There is a cover charge of $30. Reservations can be made by visiting birdlandjazz.com or by calling 212.581.3080.



Drawing from eclectic influences -- Sinatra and Cole Porter classics to singer-songwriters like Joni Mitchell and Jill Sobule -- the married musical couple's electrifying combination of warmth, wit, swing, and sensuality have made them the nightclub world's most celebrated team. Their performances have taken them from Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center to Saratoga Jazz Festival, Music Mountain Twilight Jazz, London's Pizza Express, Italy's Monteverdi Tuscany, and nightclubs and music festivals across the country. Their new CD, PAINTING THE TOWN, featuring tenor saxophone legend Houston Person, drops later this year.



As they did in their Saturday Residency at Birdland, Comstock and Fasano will change their set weekly. “It's our life's passion to bring these songs & their creators to life, and we could not be more excited to be back at Birdland. After this long winter, we think folks will want a fizzy cocktail of fun, summery songs,” says Comstock. Fasano adds, “This summer we'll celebrate our 20th anniversary, so this is a terrific way to start the party!”



Joining them will be eminent bassist Sean Smith, known for his collaborations with Jacky Terrasson, Bill Charlap, Benny Carter, and Gerry Mulligan.



The New Yorker praises Comstock's “expert musicianship and joie de vivre in equal measure.” Fasano has been hailed by The New York Times as "a lyrically sensitive interpreter with a special affinity for Joni Mitchell" and by The New York Post as "a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor's intensity in whatever she sings." Her CDs BUSY BEING FREE and WRITTEN IN THE STARS both won the MAC Award for Major Recording of the Year. Comstock won the 2024 MAC Award for Major Male Artist. Winners of 9 MAC Awards, 5 New York Bistro Awards, and the New York Nightlife Award, Comstock and Fasano have also received the Donald F. Smith Award from the Mabel Mercer Foundation, acknowledging their artistry.



Every bit as entertaining as they are musically savvy, they've been compared to Bobby Short and Lena Horne and Fred and Ginger, but Comstock and Fasano's style is all their own, with a wide choice of material that brings the generations together. They make all of it fresh, new, spontaneous, and fun — and their audiences feel they've been to a terrific party where the music and the stories have been equally great.



In the words of the late jazz critic Ira Gitler, they “have it all, and then some … artistic, swinging, and superbly entertaining.”



Artist sites: www.ericcomstock.net / www.barbarafasano.com

