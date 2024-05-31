Eric Comstock and Barbara Faasano to Present SUN! SKIN! SIN! SINATRA! at Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BIRDLAND THEATER will present the return of pianist and singer Eric Comstock and vocalist Barbara Fasano, hailed as “exhilarating” and “a hotbed of pleasure” by Stephen Holden in The New York Times, for four Tuesdays next month – June 4, 11, 18, and 25 – at 5:30 PM with their new show “Sun! Skin! Sin! Sinatra!” Drawing from eclectic influences, Sinatra and Cole Porter classics to singer-songwriters like Joni Mitchell and Carole King, the married musical couple's electrifying combination of warmth, wit, swing, and sensuality have made them the nightclub world's most celebrated team. Their performances have taken them from Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center to Saratoga Jazz Festival, Music Mountain Twilight Jazz, London's Pizza Express, Italy's Monteverdi Tuscany, and nightclubs and music festivals across the country. Their new CD, Painting the Town, featuring tenor saxophone legend Houston Person, drops this spring. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

As they did in their Saturday Residency at Birdland, Comstock and Fasano will change their set weekly. “It's our life's passion to bring these songs and their creators to life, and we could not be more excited to be back at Birdland. After this long winter, we think folks will want a fizzy cocktail of fun, summery songs,” says Comstock. Fasano adds, “This summer we'll celebrate our 20th anniversary, so this is a terrific way to start the party!”

Joining them will be eminent bassist Sean Smith, known for his collaborations with Jacky Terrasson, Bill Charlap, Benny Carter, and Gerry Mulligan.

Every bit as entertaining as they are musically savvy, they've been compared to Bobby Short and Lena Horne and Fred and Ginger, but Comstock and Fasano's style is all their own, with a wide choice of material that brings the generations together. They make all of it fresh, new, spontaneous, and fun — and their audiences feel they've been to a terrific party where the music and the stories have been equally great. In the words of the late jazz critic Ira Gitler, they “have it all, and then some … artistic, swinging, and superbly entertaining.”

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano in “Sun! Skin! Sin! Sinatra!” on June 4, 11, 18, and 25 at 5:30 PM. There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.

