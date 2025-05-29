Ephraim Sykes to Make His 54 Below Solo Debut in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will welcome Broadway star Ephraim Sykes on October 2, 3, 7, & 12 at 7pm. Ephraim Sykes (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Our Town, Hairspray Live!) makes his 54 Below debut in Blessin's ‘n' Lessons, a look into his life, loves, and lessons told through the music that carried him throughout his journey thus far. You'll hear music ranging from Broadway shows Ain't Too Proud and Hamilton, to artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean and Donny Hathaway.

With dance still being his first language and playing the saxophone, drums and piano being his first love, Ephraim seeks to bare his soul and tell his story in the only way he knows how - music. Featuring special guest appearances from friends and family, this will be a one of a kind show you will not want to miss!

Ephraim Sykes was nominated for a Tony, Grammy, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Award for his performance as ‘David Ruffin' in Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations. He recently starred in the 2024 Broadway revival of Our Town, directed by Kenny Leon, earning a Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance. Other Broadway credits include Hamilton (also streaming on Disney+), Motown The Musical, Disney's Newsies, Memphis, and Disney's The Little Mermaid.

Off-Broadway, Sykes starred in Pal Joey at City Center Encores, co-starred in Black No More (The New Group, Antonyo Award nom.), Rent (New World Stages) and Bye Bye Birdie at the Kennedy Center. On screen, Sykes was seen in Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit as well as the HBO series “Vinyl,” Marvel's “Luke Cage,” “Crisis in Six Scenes” (Amazon), “Russian Doll” (Netflix) and in the NBC live broadcast of Hairspray Live! opposite Ariana Grande, earning an MTV Movie + TV Awards nomination for Best Musical Moment: “You Can't Stop the Beat.”

