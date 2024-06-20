Ellie MacPherson to Present BABE LINCOLN at Edinburgh Fringe This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Writer, performer, and historian (the funny kind) Ellie MacPherson will return to Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer with Babe Lincoln, a new solo musical comedy show by Abraham Lincoln (if he had written one). Directed by Elizabeth Bennett, Ellie MacPherson: Babe Lincoln will run August 1 through 25th at the Attic.



Prior to the Edinburgh Fringe run, Ellie MacPherson: Babe Lincoln will have a send-off performance in New York on July 7 at Caveat (21A Clinton Street, Manhattan, 10002). Tickets for this one night only event are available now by visiting Caveat.nyc.



You thought winning the Civil War was hard? Try writing a solo hour. Having discovered a previously unseen script of Abraham Lincoln’s secret stand-up special, Ellie MacPherson brings his story to life as she becomes Babe Lincoln. Packed with big tunes and little known facts about Abraham Lincoln, this riotous historical cabaret explores how we could all be a bit more like Abe: by avoiding theatres at all costs.



Featuring an eclectic range of music including songs by Bruce Springsteen, Billie Eilish, Smash Mouth and more, Ellie uses her incredible vocal talent, unique wit and genuine insight to highlight the parallels between past and present in her fun, and funny, cabaret classroom.



Ellie MacPherson made her Edinburgh Fringe debut in 2022, with the critically acclaimed comedy-cabaret Happy Birthday, Mr President! which received multiple 4 and 5 star reviews, earning it a spot in the best reviewed comedy shows list compiled by British Comedy Guide. Ellie was also featured by Playbill, selected as one of Mervyn Stutter’s Picks of the Fringe, appeared on BBC radio’s music themed panel show “Anything But Coldplay” and included in The Times list of Best Jokes from Edinburgh Fringe.



The full schedule for Ellie MacPherson: Babe Lincoln at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer can be found here.



To purchase tickets for July 7 at Caveat and to learn more about the venue, visit caveat.nyc.



