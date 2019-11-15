Eddie Marco Joins The Cast Of CELEBRATE THE MOMENT

Eddie Marco has joined the Jill Senter Production family as part of the cast of CELEBRATE THE MOMENT - A Nightclub Revue. Eddie will be joining Sophia Tzougros, Lyle Smith Mitchell and Jill Senter in their crowdpleasing tribute to nightclub revues of The Golden Age of New York cabaret and Billboard charting dance hits.

Mr. Marco is in good hands with CELEBRATE THE MOMENT's all-star creative team. On Broadway, writer, arranger and musical director Elliot Finkel conducted Sid Caesar & COMPANY starring Sid Caesar and Imogene Coca, Michael Feinstein IN CONCERT starring Michael Feinstein, FINKEL'S FOLLIES starring his father, Emmy Award winner Fyvush Finkel, Off-Broadway. Mr. Finkel is an internationally acclaimed conductor and concert pianist and was musical director for such legendary artists as Jan Peerce, Herschel Bernardi, and Ginger Rogers.

Choreographer Joanna Rush appeared on Broadway in A CHORUS LINE (also as Sheila in the Los Angeles company), Shirley MacLaine AT THE PALACE starring Shirley MacLaine, in films including The Night They Raided Minsky's, A Killing Affair costarring with O.J. Simpson and Elizabeth Montgomery, and the TV remake of William Inge's Splendor in the Grass, which she also choreographed. Miss Rush currently tours the US in her one-woman show KICK and her newest show, SEX & POWER.

CELEBRATE THE MOMENT is directed by Tony nominee and Theatre World Award winner Walter Willison who starred on Broadway in the landmark Tony Award winning musical GRAND HOTEL directed by Tommy Tune, Richard Rodgers and Martin Charnin's TWO BY TWO, Stephen Schwartz' PIPPIN directed by Bob Fosse, and his films including the Emmy Award winning Ziegfeld: The Man and His Women. Mr. Willison's writing and directing credits most include the critically acclaimed GRAND HOTEL: The 25th Anniversary Reunion Concert at 54 Below, in which he also costarred with Liliane Montevecchi, Karen Akers and other fellow original cast members, and BLUES, BALLADS & SIN SONGS: The Legend of Libby Holman starring Lee Horwin, which garnered her a 2019 Bistro Award.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You