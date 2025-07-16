EPIC Players Theatre to Present 504: A New Musical at Joe's Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EPIC Players Theatre will present a concert presentation of 504: A New Musical on Sunday, August 3, 2025 at 5 p.m. at the Joe's Pub at The Public. 504: The Musical, by Abbie Goldberg and Mason McDowell, is a fictionalized account of the 1977 San Francisco sit-in that led to civil rights for Disabled people. This ensemble piece focuses on the relationships between the protesters-including a protective mother and her Deaf son, loving but polarized brothers, a budding romance between a closeted protester and the lead community organizer, a Black Panther, and an aspiring artist. For 26 days the protestors fight through stigmatization, bomb threats, internalized ableism, and an unfair media, until they eventually triumph in D.C.-all set to a soulful score inspired by 1970s R&B and Pop.

The Neurodivergent and Disabled cast of artists includes Miranda Holliday, Meredith Aleigha Wells, Hunter Hollingsworth (Broadway: How to Dance in Ohio), Conor Tague (Broadway: How to Dance in Ohio), Alexander Reeves, Carly Hayes, Emy Ramos, Gianluca Cirafici, Jocelyn Elena Stout, Laisha Gonzalez, Nada Smith, Joel Chapman, and Sam Langshteyn. The show is directed by Travis Burbee and Music Directed by Mason McDowell, with Producing Director Aubrie Therrien and Operations Director, Talia Eapen. The performance is supported by EPIC Access Coordinator, Jamie Rose Hays.

Join us for a one night showcase of this groundbreaking new musical. Featuring fresh rewrites and new songs, enjoy this highly anticipated new work redefining who gets to tell the story of history-and how. This concert performance at Joe's Pub, presented in partnership with EPIC Players, New York City's premiere accessible and neuro-inclusive theatre company, is a one-night-only event showcasing a bold score and a powerful story of resistance, disability pride, and community.