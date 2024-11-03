EMOTE: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL By Tim Carullo and June Spiegel Set for 54 Below This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Elisabeth Nordeen and Tim Carullo in Emote: An Original Musical by Tim Carullo and June Spiegel on November 19, 2024, at 9:30 pm. Emote is an original musical that navigates the intricate landscape of human emotions and the ethical dimensions of AI. Produced by Elisabeth Nordeen, with music and lyrics by Tim Carullo and June Spiegel, the show unfolds in a futuristic society engineered by a scientist, Dr. Lunarie, where instead of working towards a paycheck, one's income is based on how happy they are. Four companions – June, the neglected daughter of Dr. Lunarie; Noah, a teenager anxious about his future; Alex, Noah's sarcastic friend; and Will, the only sentient robot in existence who believes he's as human as anyone else. Each with their own motives, the group embarks on a quest to find the “happiness formula” to ensure a successful future. Their journey exposes betrayals, moral dilemmas, and the flaws in artificial happiness. Their journey ultimately leads them to confront Dr. Lunarie herself. In the end, they discover the true value of authentic emotion, bringing the old scientist into self-reflection.

This show will feature Tim Carullo, Elisabeth Nordeen, Tristan Altobelli, Addison Clover (54 Sings the “Do Not Sing” List, 54 Sings the “Do Not Sing” List: Pride Edition, 54 Sings A Cartoon Cabaret and more), Maggie Cox (Songs that Saved My Life, feat. Joe Iconis & More), Jacob Dueker (54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits), Jalen Ford, Elena Garcίa, Kannon Gowen, Matthew Harper (54 Sings Diana, The Musical), Walter Higginbotham (Soundwall: A New Rock Musical by Joe Andolino and Nick Nappo), Jacob Jackson, Felicia Josey (54 Sings Lizzy McAlpine, 54 Sings Princesses VS. Villains, 54 Sings 70s Hits and more), Claire Latourette (54 Passes the Bechdel Test: A Night Celebrating Women), Angelina Milici (Feminine Rage: Musicals Edition, 54 Sings Victorious, The Piano Men: A Night of Billy Joel & Elton John Hits and more), Morgan Paige (54 Sings the “Do Not Sing List”, 54 Passes the Bechdel Test: A Night Celebrating Women, 54 Sings AJR and more), Alex Anthony Rodriguez, Cole Russell (54 Sings Prequels, Sequels, And Threequels), Lussi Pearl Salmela (54 Sings Happy Trails to UArts), Jason Sekili, Jonathan Tanner, Keira Tantillo, Myriam Zamy (The Spooky Spectacular), and Jonathan Turchin (54 Sings the “Do Not Sing” List, Redefining Femme Fatale: Songs of Sex and Murder, 54 Sings the Bard: Broadway Goes Shakespeare and more) on piano.

Elisabeth Nordeen and Tim Carullo in Emote: An Original Musical by Tim Carullo and June Spiegel plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 19th, 2024, at 9:30 pm. There is a $29 cover charge (includes $4 in fees) - $40 cover charge (includes $5 fees). Premiums are $73 (including $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ELISABETH NORDEEN AND TIM CARULLO

Elisabeth Nordeen (she/her) recently graduated from Marymount Manhattan College with a BFA in Musical Theatre and a BA in Directing. This is her fourth time producing and directing at 54 Below, and second time producing and directing a show with original music. Her previous shows include I Hate the South, But I Love You: The Songs of Lain Walls as part of 54 Below's pride month this past June, her wildly successful 54 Sings Princesses VS Villains this past April and Redefining Femme Fatale: Songs of Sex and Murder last fall. In addition to musical theatre performance, Elisabeth has experience in contemporary, classical and jazz music and all forms of singing and playing piano. She is a strong believer in self-created work and uplifting fellow up-and-coming artists. Instagram: @elisabethnordeen.

Tim Carullo (he/him) is a recent graduate from Carnegie Mellon University, where he earned a Bachelor of Computer Science and Arts (BCSA) in Computer Science and Vocal Performance. This is Tim's first time directing at 54 Below where he'll be featuring his first original musical, Emote: An Original Musical (Book/Music/Lyrics). First premiered as his senior capstone project at Carnegie Mellon, Emote was recognized with the 2024 Amero Award for Creative Inclusivity. Alongside his passion for music and theater, Tim works full-time as a software engineer. He also enjoys playing piano, programming, and chasing down the most thrilling rollercoasters. Instagram: @tcarullo.

