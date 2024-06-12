Drag Legend Lady Bunny Returns With HOT TROLL SUMMER At The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE GREEN ROOM 42 has announced that New York drag legend Lady Bunny will return with a new show “Hot Troll Summer, a roundup of Bunny's comedy classics, for four performances: Wednesday, June 19, Tuesday, July 2, Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6, all at 7:00 PM.

Direct from her five-city Australian tour, including two sold out nights at the Sydney Comedy Festival, Bunny returns to NYC with a set list of her trademark raunchy song parodies and one-liners.

Lady Bunny is an internationally beloved drag icon, comedian, recording artist and jet-set DJ. She is as famous for her big-banged bouffant and her notoriously naughty wit as for her ability to get a dance floor jumping. A Manhattan gal since the early ‘80s, Bunny shares Atlanta roots with fellow drag star and former roommate, RuPaul, and is most famous for co-founding and emceeing Wigstock, the annual New York City Labor Day outdoor drag festival that ran for nearly twenty years. She tours constantly, taking her bodaciously bawdy brand of humor to audiences all over the world. She has shared the stage and screen with many of her idols including Patti LaBelle, Joan Rivers, Bea Arthur, Charo, Elvira, Lynda Carter, Chaka Khan, Grace Jones, Loleatta Holloway, Jocelyn Brown, Martha Wash, and Margaret Cho. She opened for Christina Aguilera at Radio City Music Hall, who later tweeted, “Upstaged at my own show! #Diva.” Bunny's comic genius has been featured in films and television, most recently in Wig, the HBO Wigstock documentary made with Neil Patrick Harris, and the feature film, Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate. She was the “Dean of Drag” on three seasons of “RuPaul's Drag U,” has been roasted by Joan Rivers, roasted Pam Anderson on the “Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson,” and emceed the LGBT prom in one of the most popular episodes of “Sex and the City.” Bunny appears in the new art film, Playland, that Variety calls "a haunting and haunted collage of queer history comes to life." It was recently picked up for distribution by Janus Films. Come see why The New York Times calls Lady Bunny “the city's reigning drag queen” and Vogue says she “represents the heart of what drag is all about.”

Lady Bunny will perform “Hot Troll Summer” on Wednesday, June 19, Tuesday, July 2, Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$45. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

