Doris Dear's GURL TALK Moves to YouTube

The Telly Award winning series "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", starring Ray DeForest as 'America's Perfect Housewife', Doris Dear, premiered on YouTube last Friday to great acclaim. This Friday, March 18th, Season 1, episode one premieres at 1pm eastern time with special guest, Broadway star, Amra Faye Wright.

Amra Faye Wright has been a lead in the Broadway musical "Chicago" for over 15 years! Wright has played the role of Velma Kelly frequently, first heading the 2001 UK national tour and later, the European tour and in productions of the musical every year since 2001 world-wide including the West End of London, Japan, and Broadway. Miss Wright has been the recipient of the Naledi and Fleur du Cap Awards for her performances in the South African production. She is a powerhouse singer and dancer and has performed to great acclaim around the world with her one-woman act. Amra Faye also shares her newly discovered talent for painting that she refined during COVID. She has already sold her work due to its deep reflection of time in South Africa growing up and on stage.

Other guests throughout the seasons will include Broadway stars Karen Mason and Maree Johnson, published author and award winning singer/songwriter Meg Flather, jazz trumpeter and crooner Benny Benack III, composer and Apple and Billboard chart topping musician Blake Allen, Broadway celeb and producer Jana Robbins, Broadway, TV and film star Anita Gillette, Broadway writer/producer and author of the New York Times best-seller 'The Secret Life of the American Musical' Jack Viertel, from the original "West Side Story" and writer/director choreographer Grover Dale, and many more.

After being a "most trending" series on the 'BroadwayonDemand' streaming network, it's now on YouTube for everyone to enjoy FOR FREE! See why this series has won awards and is in demand. Doris Dear, 'Americas Perfect Housewife', tells stories, whips up some yummy cocktails and interviews Academy Award nominated, Tony Award winning and TV and Film actors as well as jazz greats, authors, producers and more. Get backstage stores and gossip like you never heard before.

Doris Dear has become a well-known 'housewife' through her yearly cabaret shows at the off-Broadway Triad Theater. Her sold-out Christmas specials have become holiday must-sees, her series, 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk' has been awarded the prestigious Telly Award and 'she' has also been the recipient of 3 MAC Awards and a Broadway World award!! From singing tunes from the American Songbook and Broadway or reading from some of the popular books from the 50's and 60's, Doris Dear is well known for her humor and take on nostalgia.

"I LEFT THE PLAY WITH A SMILE FROM EAR TO EAR AND THAT WARM AND FUZZY FEELING OF A LIFE FAR LESS COMPLICATED THAN THE FAST PACED ONE OF TODAY. THANK YOU, DEAR DORIS!" - ... ... DOWNTOWN MAGAZINE

