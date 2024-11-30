DORIS DEAR'S 10TH ANNIVERSARY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL to Offer Union Member Discount at The Triad Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"America's Perfect Holiday Housewife", Doris Dear will celebrate a decade of Christmas magic with The Doris Dear 10th Anniversary Christmas Special! at The Triad Theater in NYC on December 13 & 14 at 7 PM.

In honor of her milestone 10th anniversary, Doris Dear is offering an exclusive $10 discount for all union members on balcony seating! Simply use the code "UNIONDISCOUNT" at checkout to enjoy this special offer. This is Doris' way of saying thank you to all the hardworking members of our community who make the magic of the stage and screen possible.

"The union community has always been close to my heart," says Doris Dear. "I'm so thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion with all of you, and this discount is my little holiday gift to say thank you for everything you do!"

This year's lineup shines brighter than ever, featuring celebrated guests including Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, Emily Kate Gentile, Those Girls, Broadway star Jana Robbins, Meg Flather, Anna Anderson, and rising talent Cooper daSilva. With direction from the award-winning musical director Blake Allen, audiences can expect a night that sparkles with nostalgia and joy, making this event the ultimate holiday gathering for friends and family.

Adding to the magic are two exceptional guest stars. On December 13th, world-renowned trumpeter Augie Haas will take the stage, bringing his masterful jazz sounds and holiday spirit, and on December 14th, Sean Harkness, acclaimed guitarist and multi-award-winning instrumentalist, will share his remarkable talent. Together, these artists will create an unforgettable holiday celebration.

But the giving doesn't stop there! During the show, Doris will debut her custom-designed pins, created especially to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Association. These beautiful keepsakes make the perfect holiday gift and will support a cause that's deeply meaningful to Doris and her family.

"Let's come together to celebrate this season of giving, to create lasting memories, and to continue making a real difference for those in need. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for helping me turn this beloved tradition into a meaningful way to give back. I can't wait to share this magical night with all of you!"

