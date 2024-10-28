Donna Vivino, Ally Bonino & More to Star in THE SPELL OF RED RIVER at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, November 17th at 7 PM, 54 Below will host an evening featuring the songs of THE SPELL OF RED RIVER. Richard Rodgers Award winning writers’ EllaRose Chary and Brando(n) James Gwinn (TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix, The Seance Machine, Place and Time album) return to 54 Below with the NYC debut of songs from their witchy new musical. The Spell of Red River was originally commissioned by Millikin University and had a celebrated run there earlier this year. This concert is produced by Sarah Fye and directed by the writers. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Abortion Care for Tennessee.

The concert features an all-star cast of Broadway women and non-binary talent as well as students from the original production at Millikin. The cast includes Ally Bonino (Suffs), Britney Coleman (Company, Beetlejuice, Tootsie, Beautiful and Sunset Boulevard), Jennifer Fouché (Broadway: CHICAGO, POTUS, Chicken And Biscuits), Lauren Hartley (original cast of The Spell of Red River at Millikin University), Naomi Latta (Millikin University, Sunken Cathedral: Off-Broadway Concert), Angel Lin (Once (national tour), Memorial (Off-Bway, Pan Asian Rep), Mr. Holland’s Opus (Ogunquit, World Premiere)), Gia Marino (original cast of The Spell of Red River at Millikin University), Jaygee Macapugay (Broadway (Original Companies): Suffs, Here Lies Love, Shucked, School of Rock), Reagan Minnette (original cast of The Spell of Red River at Millikin University), Sydney Patrick (Kinky Boots), Gerianne Pérez (Broadway: In Transit; N’tl Tour: Six, Waitress), Allison Posner (Magnificent Seven, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch), Nora Schell (CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, SPAMILTON), Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique, Hercules), and Donna Vivino (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked).

Rose Van Dyne (Broadway: 1776. Regional: 1776, ART; Interstate, Mixed Blood Theatre; Cambodian Rock Band) music directs leading a band of women+ musicians including Paige Durr, Michi Egger, Jessie Rosso, Camille Vogley-Howes, and Skyler Volpe.

The Spell of Red River plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 17 at 7pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees). Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



