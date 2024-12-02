Donna Lynne Champlin Joins The Randy Andys Holiday Spectacular at Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Donna Lynne Champlin, Broadway veteran, OBIE, Drama Desk, Princess Grace and Gracie Award Winner, will be joining The Randy Andys Holiday Spectacular! Champlin is best known for playing Nikki Henry in Netflix's The Perfect Couple and Barb in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, as well as countless Broadway and Off Broadway roles.

She joins the previously announced cast Alicia Charles (Aladdin), Alison Mahoney (Ragtime, The Food Network), and Heather Parcells (A Chorus Line) with special guests Jordan Fife Hunt (Moulin Rouge), David Perlman (Fiddler on the Roof), Daniel Schwait (Love Life), Davon Williams (The Receipts), and Natalie Weiss (Breaking Down the Riffs), and featuring The Matt Everingham Trio.

The performance is on Thursday, December 19 at 7 PM.

