Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Diversionary Theatre Announces The Clark Cabaret & Bar January Calendar

Featuring monthly favorites and new event, Werkshop, an all-performing-arts inclusive open stage night.

Jan. 03, 2023  
Diversionary Theatre Announces The Clark Cabaret & Bar January Calendar

Diversionary Theatre's Clark Cabaret & Bar launches the new year with its nightly queer-themed, mostly-free entertainment, Wednesday through Monday. The Clark Cabaret is an intimate space inside Diversionary Theatre in University Heights, San Diego, that includes a stage, a large patio, and a full bar and hosts local performing artists nearly every night of the week.

January features a new event on January 14 called Werkshop: An Open Stage Night, an all-performing-arts inclusive event to be held on the second Saturday of each month, featuring "acts of all kinds coming to life for the first, sixth, or hundredth time in a low-pressure, open-stage format that welcomes newbies and pros alike." This act has a suggested entry fee of $6 at the door. The Clark Cabaret's monthly mixer on January 5 invites the Queer Babes that make up our incredible Queer San Diego community to join us for an extended happy hour, an incredible set by the incomparable DJ Bomba Brown, and a truly safe space to let our metaphorical hair down. A Diversionary favorite, Big Queer Trivia Night, is happening again on January 12. After a short hiatus, Eliza Vedar's cabaret, Slay Dreamers, returns on January 8 with a night of songs from jukebox music, and Skyler McCurine's story exchange, Open Flame, returns with this month's theme of "Hair" on January 19. Julie Roland's variety show, Just Tryna Make Friends, is also back on January 21, as well as Sue Palmer and Liz Ajuzie on January 22. The Clark Cabaret will welcome back Top Shelf Tease, a burlesque show featuring Nina Bel Vande on January 7, this month charging an admission of $10.

The Clark Cabaret & Bar features a full roster of regular and repeating mostly-free events, with specific January dates referenced below in our events list. On the first three Mondays of each month, the Clark Cabaret hosts Theatre Industry Mondays, a series of events designed for theatre artists and practitioners, commencing with Musical Mondays with Rayme Sciaroni, then Play Date with Kian Kline-Chilton, and finally Necessary Roughness, all designed to offer theatre artists a chance to collaborate and share their work. Wednesdays at the Cabaret are Live Music Wednesdays with Kenny Ard and Don LeMaster in rotation. Karaoke hosted by Flamy Grant is every Friday. The Wide World of Women's Sports watch party takes place on the first Saturday of the month. Sunday Funday featuring Ria Carey and Aaron Turner takes the stage on the second Sundaysof each month. Our Queer Poetry Night falls on the final Monday of the month. Also monthly, the Queer Youth Karaoke event, held on the second Saturday, is done in partnership with the San Diego Queer Youth Chorus, San Diego Pride Youth Leadership Academy, Trans Family Support Services, and SDUSD.

The Clark Cabaret & Bar is a new space at the University Heights-based Diversionary Theatre that has been welcoming its community six nights a week to enjoy drinks and live entertainment in a piano bar atmosphere since opening in the fall of 2021. It features performances by beloved local favorites, up-and-coming artists, and local theatre companies. It features a full bar and a permanent historical display created in partnership with LAMBDA Archives of San Diego commemorating the space in the tradition of the iconic "Gay Bar" where the LGBTQ+ community and movement coalesced. From drag kings and queens to stand-up comedy and hosted movie nights, Diversionary will be bursting at the seams in the coming months with an eclectic assortment of queer-themed entertainment with an emphasis on non-profit groups and diverse artists, as well as serving as a hub for organizing and meeting.

The Clark Cabaret & Bar is open Wednesday through Monday from 5:00 PM to close, with happy hour daily from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. In the month of January, the Clark Cabaret will be closed for a private event January 23-29. More information is available on the Clark Cabaret's website at www.diversionary.org/cabaret and by calling 619.220.6830.

Diversionary Theatre is the nation's third-oldest LGTBQ+ theatre dedicated to amplifying queer voices through the performing arts in a dynamic, inclusive, and provocative environment that celebrates and preserves their unique culture, while contributing to an environment of diversity and inclusion throughout the broader community. Since Diversionary's founding in 1986, it has continually provided an inspiring and thought-provoking theatrical platform to explore complex and diverse stories of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning communities in the form of live entertainment that can be enjoyed by all.




Brian Alejandro Returns To Pangea With LOVERS AND STRANGERS Photo
Brian Alejandro Returns To Pangea With LOVERS AND STRANGERS
Singer and raconteur Brian Alejandro returns to Pangea for a special Valentine's Day 'appetizer' on Saturday, February 11 at 7:00 p.m.
FILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE VALENTINES SPECTACUAR to be Presented at Le Poisson Rouge This V Photo
FILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE VALENTINES SPECTACUAR to be Presented at Le Poisson Rouge This Valentine's Day
Join Hostess Wilfredo and a bevy of burlesque beauties, Tuesday February 14th at Le Poisson Rouge for the Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentines Spectacular!
Mary Testa, Lavin Fisher-Wilson, Lauren Molina & More to Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS This M Photo
Mary Testa, Lavin Fisher-Wilson, Lauren Molina & More to Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS This Month at The Green Room 42
NYC's favorite fill-in-the-blanks comedy will complete its monthly series on Tuesday, January 17, with the fabulously unorthodox, three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma!, The Good Fight), the glorious Broadway belter Lavon Fisher-Wilson (Disney's Newsies, Chicago), and more.
Migguel Anggelos LATINXOXO Comes to Joes Pub This Month Photo
Migguel Anggelo's LATINXOXO Comes to Joe's Pub This Month
Migguel Anggelo is a Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter, multidisciplinary performing artist and countertenor, dancer, actor and painter. His work explores the intersections of his queer, Latino and immigrant identities using music, physical theater, dance, text and costume. As a theater creator, he has been awarded residencies to develop new works at MASS MoCA, the Kimmel Center, the Miami Light Project and beyond.

More Hot Stories For You


FILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE VALENTINES SPECTACUAR to be Presented at Le Poisson Rouge This Valentine's DayFILTHY GORGEOUS BURLESQUE VALENTINES SPECTACUAR to be Presented at Le Poisson Rouge This Valentine's Day
January 3, 2023

Join Hostess Wilfredo and a bevy of burlesque beauties, Tuesday February 14th at Le Poisson Rouge for the Filthy Gorgeous Burlesque Valentines Spectacular!
Mary Testa, Lavin Fisher-Wilson, Lauren Molina & More to Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS This Month at The Green Room 42Mary Testa, Lavin Fisher-Wilson, Lauren Molina & More to Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS This Month at The Green Room 42
January 3, 2023

NYC's favorite fill-in-the-blanks comedy will complete its monthly series on Tuesday, January 17, with the fabulously unorthodox, three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa (Oklahoma!, The Good Fight), the glorious Broadway belter Lavon Fisher-Wilson (Disney's Newsies, Chicago), and more.
Migguel Anggelo's LATINXOXO Comes to Joe's Pub This MonthMigguel Anggelo's LATINXOXO Comes to Joe's Pub This Month
January 3, 2023

Migguel Anggelo is a Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter, multidisciplinary performing artist and countertenor, dancer, actor and painter. His work explores the intersections of his queer, Latino and immigrant identities using music, physical theater, dance, text and costume. As a theater creator, he has been awarded residencies to develop new works at MASS MoCA, the Kimmel Center, the Miami Light Project and beyond.
Len Cariou, Lee Roy Reams, and More Join 50 Key Stage Musicals Concert at 54 BelowLen Cariou, Lee Roy Reams, and More Join 50 Key Stage Musicals Concert at 54 Below
January 3, 2023

​​​​​​​Routledge Press' highly praised new book FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew, which rounds-up fifty musicals whose creations were seminal in altering the landscape of musical theater, is now being given a one night only concert with the artists who helped create these monumental musicals at 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club.
Sean Patrick Murtagh Returns To The Green Room 42 This MonthSean Patrick Murtagh Returns To The Green Room 42 This Month
January 3, 2023

Recently named by The Broadway Radio Show as one of the Top 10 Vocalist Recordings of 2022, The Mario 101!, returns to The Green Room 42 for a special encore performance.   
share