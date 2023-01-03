Diversionary Theatre Announces The Clark Cabaret & Bar January Calendar

Diversionary Theatre's Clark Cabaret & Bar launches the new year with its nightly queer-themed, mostly-free entertainment, Wednesday through Monday. The Clark Cabaret is an intimate space inside Diversionary Theatre in University Heights, San Diego, that includes a stage, a large patio, and a full bar and hosts local performing artists nearly every night of the week.



January features a new event on January 14 called Werkshop: An Open Stage Night, an all-performing-arts inclusive event to be held on the second Saturday of each month, featuring "acts of all kinds coming to life for the first, sixth, or hundredth time in a low-pressure, open-stage format that welcomes newbies and pros alike." This act has a suggested entry fee of $6 at the door. The Clark Cabaret's monthly mixer on January 5 invites the Queer Babes that make up our incredible Queer San Diego community to join us for an extended happy hour, an incredible set by the incomparable DJ Bomba Brown, and a truly safe space to let our metaphorical hair down. A Diversionary favorite, Big Queer Trivia Night, is happening again on January 12. After a short hiatus, Eliza Vedar's cabaret, Slay Dreamers, returns on January 8 with a night of songs from jukebox music, and Skyler McCurine's story exchange, Open Flame, returns with this month's theme of "Hair" on January 19. Julie Roland's variety show, Just Tryna Make Friends, is also back on January 21, as well as Sue Palmer and Liz Ajuzie on January 22. The Clark Cabaret will welcome back Top Shelf Tease, a burlesque show featuring Nina Bel Vande on January 7, this month charging an admission of $10.



The Clark Cabaret & Bar features a full roster of regular and repeating mostly-free events, with specific January dates referenced below in our events list. On the first three Mondays of each month, the Clark Cabaret hosts Theatre Industry Mondays, a series of events designed for theatre artists and practitioners, commencing with Musical Mondays with Rayme Sciaroni, then Play Date with Kian Kline-Chilton, and finally Necessary Roughness, all designed to offer theatre artists a chance to collaborate and share their work. Wednesdays at the Cabaret are Live Music Wednesdays with Kenny Ard and Don LeMaster in rotation. Karaoke hosted by Flamy Grant is every Friday. The Wide World of Women's Sports watch party takes place on the first Saturday of the month. Sunday Funday featuring Ria Carey and Aaron Turner takes the stage on the second Sundaysof each month. Our Queer Poetry Night falls on the final Monday of the month. Also monthly, the Queer Youth Karaoke event, held on the second Saturday, is done in partnership with the San Diego Queer Youth Chorus, San Diego Pride Youth Leadership Academy, Trans Family Support Services, and SDUSD.

The Clark Cabaret & Bar is a new space at the University Heights-based Diversionary Theatre that has been welcoming its community six nights a week to enjoy drinks and live entertainment in a piano bar atmosphere since opening in the fall of 2021. It features performances by beloved local favorites, up-and-coming artists, and local theatre companies. It features a full bar and a permanent historical display created in partnership with LAMBDA Archives of San Diego commemorating the space in the tradition of the iconic "Gay Bar" where the LGBTQ+ community and movement coalesced. From drag kings and queens to stand-up comedy and hosted movie nights, Diversionary will be bursting at the seams in the coming months with an eclectic assortment of queer-themed entertainment with an emphasis on non-profit groups and diverse artists, as well as serving as a hub for organizing and meeting.

The Clark Cabaret & Bar is open Wednesday through Monday from 5:00 PM to close, with happy hour daily from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. In the month of January, the Clark Cabaret will be closed for a private event January 23-29. More information is available on the Clark Cabaret's website at www.diversionary.org/cabaret and by calling 619.220.6830.

Diversionary Theatre is the nation's third-oldest LGTBQ+ theatre dedicated to amplifying queer voices through the performing arts in a dynamic, inclusive, and provocative environment that celebrates and preserves their unique culture, while contributing to an environment of diversity and inclusion throughout the broader community. Since Diversionary's founding in 1986, it has continually provided an inspiring and thought-provoking theatrical platform to explore complex and diverse stories of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning communities in the form of live entertainment that can be enjoyed by all.