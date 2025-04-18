Diane D'Angelo to Return to the Laurie Beechman Theatre With CLOSING CREDITS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After many years in San Francisco, Diane D’Angelo has returned to New York — and to The Laurie Beechman Theatre with Closing Credits, her second show since her homecoming! Years ago, D’Angelo found herself often the last person in the movie theater, savoring the songs that played over the final frames. D’Angelo’s musical tasting menu includes songs from a wide range of movies, from timeless classics to modern favorites like Working Girl, The Shape of Water, Lilo & Stitch, and many more.

Directed by Lina Koutrakos, with musical director/arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Tom Hubbard on bass and David Silliman on drums, the show promises an eclectic mix of musical emotions.

A 2025 MAC Hanson Award Winner, Diane D’Angelo has appeared on cabaret stages from coast to coast and around the world. In NYC, she has performed at Arci’s Place, Laurie Beechman Theatre, Don’t Tell Mama, the FireBird, The Green Room 42, Judy’s Chelsea, and the Waldorf Astoria. She has played to sold out crowds at both NYC’s 54 Below and San Francisco’s Feinstein's at the Nikko. D'Angelo is a classically trained vocalist who has performed for two former U.S. Presidents. She can be heard on the soundtrack of The Godfather III and has worked with the San Francisco Symphony Chorus. As a soloist, D'Angelo has sung the comic operas of Gilbert & Sullivan with the Lamplighters Music Theatre and the San Diego Comic Opera. She has performed at prestigious events such as the World Expo in Shanghai, enchanted audiences on the Greek island of Mykonos, and captivated festival goers at Burning Man with her role in the original opera, The Daughters of Ishtar, creating the role of Ishtar, the Goddess of Love.



