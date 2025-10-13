Diane D'Angelo to Bring CLOSING CREDITS Back To The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



2025 MAC Hanson Award Winner, DIANE D'ANGELO has performed for Presidents, rocked Burning Man, and can be heard on the soundtrack for The Godfather Part III. Now she's back where she belongs - lighting up the stage at The Green Room 42 with an encore performance of her latest cabaret creation: Closing Credits, which premiered November 12, 2024, at The Green Room 42, followed by encore performances on May 15, 2025, at Laurie Beechman Theatre, and July 17, 2025 at Chelsea Table + Stage.

Closing Credits is inspired by magical movie moments when D'Angelo found herself alone in the theater as film credits rolled, savoring the songs that played over these final frames. D'Angelo's musical tasting menu includes songs from a wide range of movies, from timeless classics to modern favorites like Working Girl, The Shape of Water, Lilo & Stitch, and many more. D'Angelo's ability to reimagine songs with her captivating vocals and dynamic performance creates a truly unforgettable experience. Directed by Lina Koutrakos, with musical director/arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Tom Hubbard on bass and David Silliman on drums, Closing Credits promises an eclectic mix of musical emotions.

"The artist has a voice whose obvious power is selectively employed and deftly controlled, nuanced theatrical chops, a sense of playful, sometimes sexy fun, and style...Oh, and the lady can moooove." ~ Alix Cohen, Woman Around Town

"With absolute confidence and enviable stage presence, Diane D'Angelo commands the stage and every musical offering, whatever the originating genre." ~ Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

"D'Angelo has a warm, welcoming affect, and her voice seems to gravitate toward songs that are big, bright, glamorous and exciting." ~ Mark Dundas Wood, Bistro Bits

Diane D'Angelo, a 2025 MAC Hanson Award Winner, has appeared on cabaret stages from coast to coast and around the world. In NYC, she has performed at Arci's Place, Laurie Beechman Theatre, Don't Tell Mama, the FireBird, The Green Room 42, Judy's Chelsea, and the Waldorf Astoria. She has played to sold out crowds at both NYC's 54 Below and San Francisco's Feinstein's at the Nikko. D'Angelo is a classically trained vocalist who has performed for two former U.S. Presidents. She can be heard on the soundtrack of The Godfather III and has worked with the San Francisco Symphony Chorus. As a soloist, D'Angelo has sung the comic operas of Gilbert & Sullivan with the Lamplighters Music Theatre and the San Diego Comic Opera. She has performed at prestigious events such as the World Expo in Shanghai, enchanted audiences on the Greek island of Mykonos, and captivated festival goers at Burning Man with her role in the original opera, The Daughters of Ishtar, creating the role of Ishtar, the Goddess of Love.

Performance Details

Wednesday, November 5 at 7:00 PM

(Doors open at 6:00 PM)

Diane D'Angelo - Vocalist

Gregory Toroian - Musical Director/Arranger/Pianist

Tom Hubbard - Bassist

David Silliman - Drummer

Director - Lina Koutrakos

The Green Room 42

570 Tenth Avenue, Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor

New York, NY 10036

thegreenroom42.venuetix.com

$27 - $58 cover (fees included)

Food and beverages available (no minimum)

