Declan Bennett Presents MY MATES SING MY SONGS To Benefit The Entertainment Community Fund At Rockwood Music Hall

Declan Bennett presents My Mates Sing My Songs a benefit for The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), Monday, November 21st at Rockwood Music Hall, 196 Allen St, New York, NY 10002. Tickets are on sale now.

Featuring Alysha Umphress (On The Town, American Idiot) Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge!) Jordan Ballard (Enron, Hairspray) Theo Stockman (American Idiot, American Psycho) Caleb Marshall Villarreal (Moulin Rouge!) Libby Winters (Almost Famous, American Idiot) Leslie McDonel (American Idiot) and more to be announced.

Musicans to include Declan Bennett, Gerard Canonico, Alon Bisk, Alan Stevens Hewitt, and Freddy Hall Junior.

Declan Bennett, currently starring as the Duke de Monroth in Moulin Rouge!, brings together an incredible group of Broadway stars he comfortably calls friends for a very special benefit for The Entertainment Community Fund, an organisation he personally leaned after seeing a poster for their services backstage at the Al Hirschfeld.

"Being back in NYC this time has been a rollercoaster of emotions. I found myself spiralling into an uncomfortable place mentally and was struggling to find my place in a city I once knew and loved very much. I was stuck between missing home and wanting very much to be present in my work and creatively feel like I was showing up in a ways I knew I was more than capable of.

After seeing a poster backstage i reached out in a time of need and The Entertainment Community Fund quickly hooked me up with a therapist and a safe space to weather the turbulent headspace I was in. It was a lifeline when I needed it most and with the most deliberate gratitude I wanted to give back to this organisation that has been a rock when I found myself in a hard place.

I'm astounded that so many people in our industry are still unaware of what the entertainment community fund have to offer and it i want to do my bit to highlight its services and spread the word.

Music has always been a respite for me and a way to work things through so I decided to get my old band back together and gather my nearest and dearest for a very special night of my music to shine a light on the awesome Entertainment Community Fund."

The Entertainment Community Fund is a national human services organization with a 140-year history of helping all those who make the performing arts and entertainment possible-whether they work on stage, on camera or "behind the scenes"-in theater, film, dance, music, TV, opera and radio. Since 2020 they've helped people in every state across the country, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, providing more than $30 million in emergency financial assistance. Their programs focus on the unique health and wellness, career and life, and housing needs of our community. They support a life in the arts, providing a safety net in times of need, and helping people maintain stability and find resiliency in a business that is anything but stable. Please visit entertainmentcommunity.org for more information or to make a donation, visit entertainmentcommunity.org/donate.