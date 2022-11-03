Declan Bennett Presents MY MATES SING MY SONGS To Benefit The Entertainment Community Fund At Rockwood Music Hall
The Entertainment Community Fund is a national human services organization with a 140-year history of helping all those in the performing arts and entertainment field.
Declan Bennett presents My Mates Sing My Songs a benefit for The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), Monday, November 21st at Rockwood Music Hall, 196 Allen St, New York, NY 10002. Tickets are on sale now https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207372®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seetickets.us%2Fevent%2FMy-MatesSingMySongs%2F513140?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
Featuring Alysha Umphress (On The Town, American Idiot) Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge!) Jordan Ballard (Enron, Hairspray) Theo Stockman (American Idiot, American Psycho) Caleb Marshall Villarreal (Moulin Rouge!) Libby Winters (Almost Famous, American Idiot) Leslie McDonel (American Idiot) and more to be announced.
Musicans to include Declan Bennett, Gerard Canonico, Alon Bisk, Alan Stevens Hewitt, and Freddy Hall Junior.
Declan Bennett, currently starring as the Duke de Monroth in Moulin Rouge!, brings together an incredible group of Broadway stars he comfortably calls friends for a very special benefit for The Entertainment Community Fund, an organisation he personally leaned after seeing a poster for their services backstage at the Al Hirschfeld.
"Being back in NYC this time has been a rollercoaster of emotions. I found myself spiralling into an uncomfortable place mentally and was struggling to find my place in a city I once knew and loved very much. I was stuck between missing home and wanting very much to be present in my work and creatively feel like I was showing up in a ways I knew I was more than capable of.
After seeing a poster backstage i reached out in a time of need and The Entertainment Community Fund quickly hooked me up with a therapist and a safe space to weather the turbulent headspace I was in. It was a lifeline when I needed it most and with the most deliberate gratitude I wanted to give back to this organisation that has been a rock when I found myself in a hard place.
I'm astounded that so many people in our industry are still unaware of what the entertainment community fund have to offer and it i want to do my bit to highlight its services and spread the word.
Music has always been a respite for me and a way to work things through so I decided to get my old band back together and gather my nearest and dearest for a very special night of my music to shine a light on the awesome Entertainment Community Fund."
The Entertainment Community Fund is a national human services organization with a 140-year history of helping all those who make the performing arts and entertainment possible-whether they work on stage, on camera or "behind the scenes"-in theater, film, dance, music, TV, opera and radio. Since 2020 they've helped people in every state across the country, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, providing more than $30 million in emergency financial assistance. Their programs focus on the unique health and wellness, career and life, and housing needs of our community. They support a life in the arts, providing a safety net in times of need, and helping people maintain stability and find resiliency in a business that is anything but stable. Please visit entertainmentcommunity.org for more information or to make a donation, visit entertainmentcommunity.org/donate.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
More Hot Stories For You
November 3, 2022
Declan Bennett presents My Mates Sing My Songs a benefit for The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), Monday, November 21st at Rockwood Music Hall.
Drag Legend EDIE to Present EDIE WITH A 'D' at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in November
November 3, 2022
Fresh off the very high heels of her Provincetown summer residency, Las Vegas drag sensation and Broadway star EDIE returns to New York with a loving tribute to the iconic 'Liza with a Z' - the first concert filmed for television - which just turned 50!
BARBRA & LIZA LIVE! Starring Steven Brinberg and Rick Skye to Make New York Debut at Chelsea Table + Stage
November 3, 2022
CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present “Barbra & Liza Live!,” starring Steven Brinberg (“Simply Barbra”) and Rick Skye (“A Slice O’Minnelli”), on Monday, November 21 at 7:00 PM. After sell-out shows in London and Dublin, Brinberg and Skye are celebrating these two icons together for the first time in New York.
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Star Storm Large to Return to 54 Below in March
November 3, 2022
54 BELOW will welcome back Storm Large, with her new show Love, Storm, a night of pop and rock music, for three performances on March 19, 21, & 22 at 7:00pm.
Jeremy Jordan, Teal Wicks, and Hannah Elless Join 'Michael Mott & Friends' Next Month
November 3, 2022
TONY Award Nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde), Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked), Hannah Elless (Knoxville) and Matt Bloyd (FOX's “The Four”) join musical theatre composer/ lyricist and pop songwriter, Michael Mott (In The Light, A Faustian Tale, Where The Sky Ends, The Only One) in “Michael Mott & Friends” on Saturday, December 3rd at 7:00pm at The Green Room 42 for his second annual Holiday show.