Dawn Derow Cabaret Show Announced at the Green Room 42

After Dawn Derow finished her tech rehearsal on the September 2017 opening night of her new show My Ship: Songs From 1941 at the Laurie Beechman Theatre in New York, she was supremely confident it would be an evening of smooth sailing. Then suddenly, minutes before show time, disaster struck like the Titanic hitting an iceberg. Her Music Director, the beloved "Maestro" Barry Levitt, collapsed and would ultimately pass away due to heart failure. Though still devastated, Dawn would stage the show a month later with the esteemed Music Director Ian Herman at the piano.

The journey of My Ship would ultimately be a story of tragedy to triumph as the show earned Dawn the 2018 MAC Award as "Best Female Vocalist" (as well as a MAC and Bistro Awards for her Director Jeff Harnar), and 2018 BroadwayWorld.com New York Cabaret Award nominations for "Best Show" and "Best Vocalist." Dawn would go on to perform My Ship to sold-out audiences at the Cotuit Center for the Arts in her hometown of Cape Cod, MA, as well as showcasing it at the 2019 NYC APAP Conference. What did critics think of My Ship: Songs From 1941?

On December 10, ZOHO Music, a latin, jazz, and rock indie CD label, is releasing the studio recorded CD version of My Ship: Songs From 1941, which Dawn Derow will celebrate with a One-Night-Only return of the award-winning show at New York's Green Room 42 on January 15, 2022 at 7 pm. For tickets, ranging from $29-$69, go to: www.thegreenroom42.venuetix.com

With My Ship: Songs From 1941, Dawn Derow taps into the chart-topping music composed or sung by some of the most legendary and prolific performers of the era, including Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Kay Kyser, Tommy Dorsey, Johnny Mercer, Harold Arlen, Kurt Weill, Ira Gershwin, Frank Sinatra, Dinah Shore, Billie Holliday, and The Andrews Sisters. Derow and her highly accomplished musicians-including Music Director/Pianist Ian Herman, Tom Hubbard on bass and Daniel Glass on drums- put a respectful spin on iconic songs such as "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy", "Lover Man (Oh, Where Can You Be?)", "Skylark", "Why Don't We Do This More Often?", "Let's Get Away from It All", "Just Squeeze Me", and the come-hither invitation of "Chattanooga Choo Choo," which Derow will soon release as a music video on YouTube.

In the CD's liner notes, renowned jazz and cabaret writer James Gavin writes: "World War II is so far behind us that almost every living link to it is gone. But in her acclaimed cabaret show, My Ship: Songs from 1941, and in this album of its music, Dawn Derow-a smart, sexy, expressive, and vocally polished woman of today-evokes that year as vividly as if it were happening now."

Dawn Derow grew up in Eastham, MA and graduated from the Boston Conservatory with a Bachelor's Degree in Music: Vocal Performance & Opera Emphasis. She has performed around the world and in prestigious New York venues such as Rose Hall at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. Derow's 2014 album Music 4 Two with guitarist Sean Harkness earned her a "Best CD" nomination from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs (MAC). In 2015, Derow won her first MAC Award for her work in the duo show Revolution with Kathleen France. In 2016, she employed her formidable opera singing in her solo show Legit: A Classical Cabaret and captured a Bistro Award for "Outstanding Vocalist." In 2018, Derow won the MAC Award for "Best Female Vocalist" for her critically acclaimed solo show, My Ship: Songs From 1941. Last summer, Dawn introduced her new Eydie Gorme tribute show, Gypsy In My Soul, at Birdland to rave reviews, and this December 3-5 she will be a featured singer in the Cape Symphony's Holiday performance in Cape Cod, MA. More information and performance dates for Dawn Derow at www.DawnDerow.com.