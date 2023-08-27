David Dean Bottrell To Kick Off PANGEA Residency

David Dean Bottrell PANGEA RESIDENCY WILL FEATURE TWO BRAND NEW STORYTELLING SHOWS

Veteran Actor and Storyteller Will Present Back-To-Back Productions

“Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This”

and David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet

Premiering September 18, running through December 18, 2023

David Dean Bottrell, stage and television veteran and storytelling proficient, will return to the cabaret stage this fall when he presents two brand-new shows at the downtown venue known for its penchant for alt cabaret, Pangea (located at178 2nd Ave at 11th St.). Mr. Bottrell's residency lines up with a mission statement that has brought other storytelling, comedy, and theatrical productions to the Pangea stage, one that welcomes all acts, musical or non.



After achieving much success and an award or two with his Los Angeles and Manhattan productions of David Dean Bottrell Makes Love, “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This” will explore Bottrell's experience with the bad decisions of life, a topic audiences are sure to find relatable. Stories will abound on topics like bad neighbors, voice lesson debacles, and a deep dive into weight loss, all informed by Bottrell's crackerjack storytelling style and unmistakable brand of humor.



After a month of performances with his first outing, DDB will premiere the second show in his residency, David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet. Applying his unique blend of humor and warmth, David will examine the topic of mortality with anecodotes about potluck funerals, voluble EMS workers, and unconventional interment options, allowing him to share with audiences his own experiences with "The Big D" in a life-affirming storytelling presentation.



"God knows, the last three years have been a little rough on all of us, and doing these shows gives me a chance to open up about everything that's been bugging me, scaring me and making me so grateful for my life! I'm truly excited that Pangea offered me this 12-week residency. I can't wait to share some secrets (and some big laughs) with the audiences in that beautiful, intimate showroom!" -- David Dean Bottrell

All shows in the David Dean Bottrell residency will play Monday nights at 7 pm, with the Pangea doors opening for dinner at 6 pm. Tickets for all performances are $20 and can be purchased in advance on Pangea's official website, PangeaNYC.com. Those who prefer to secure their tickets at the door will be available for $25, subject to availability. Additionally, there is a $20 food or drink minimum per person for all guests.

COMPLETE CALENDAR OF ALL SHOWS:

SEPT 18 – “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This”

SEPT 25 – “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This”

OCT 2 – “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This”

OCT 9 – “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This”

OCT 16 – David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet

OCT 23 – “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This”

OCT 30 –David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet

NOV 6 – “Dear Mr. Bottrell, I Cannot Possibly Accept This”

NOV 13 – David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet

NOV 27 – David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet

DEC 4 – David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet

DEC 18 – David Dean Bottrell: The Death of Me Yet

No Shows NOV 20 & DEC 11



Each show has a projected runtime of 75-80 minutes and is advised for mature audiences.

About David Dean Bottrell

David is an actor/storyteller whose many TV credits include the new 2023 reboot of "Frasier," "Modern Family," "Law & Order SVU," "Blacklist," "NCIS," "Criminal Minds," "Mad Men," "Justified," "True Blood," "Castle," "Bones," "Ugly Betty," "Days of Our Lives," and "Boston Legal." His first solo show, David Dean Bottrell Makes Love, was nominated for Best Spoken Word Show at the 2022 Broadway World Awards and WON Best Solo Performance at the Los Angeles Stage Scene Awards. He's appeared in sketch comedy and storytelling shows on both coasts, including Joe's Pub, Dixon Place, Comedy Central Stage, and Acme Comedy Theatre. He wrote the screenplay for Searchlight Pictures hit comedy Kingdom Come. And in 2007, he was almost nominated for an Emmy! But right now, he's super happy to be doing this crazy 12-show residency at Pangea!

Read what the critics have said about David Dean Bottrell:

"RAW & UNFILTERED... If you have never had the privilege of seeing David Dean Bottrell tell a story, caution: you may need to bring an extra pair of pants." --Metrosource Magazine

"HYSTERICAL… reminds me of David Sedaris, but the delivery is what makes it work. Bottrell's take on the human condition as funny, hopeless and sweet is deeply consoling." – Los Angeles Times

"EXPLICIT, HILARIOUS & HONEST… Bottrell achieves a level of vulnerability that is rarely seen on stage..."

-- Onstage Blog New York

"BOTTRELL IS TRULY HILARIOUS!"-- Broadway World

"A PHENOMENAL STORYTELLER...side-splittingly funny...A must-see!" -- NiteLifeExchange.com

