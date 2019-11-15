Daryl Sherman is Coming to the Birdland Theater

Daryl Sherman, with her low-key charm and chirping voice, might not be the first singer you would think of to honor Louis Armstrong, the gregarious gravel-toned father of modern American vocalizing. But Sherman's wit, taste, and dedication to choice repertoire-not to mention her just-right piano accompaniment-give her an unimpeachable edge.

Manhattan mainstay Daryl Sherman returns to Birdland Theater this time focusing on jazz trumpet icon Louis Armstrong as a singer and his importance to the American Songbook. He crossed over and outside the box with songs from Broadway, film, pop, plus jazz songs. Known the world over as "Satchmo," his unique gravelly sound and phrasing influenced singers from Bing Crosby, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald to Frank Sinatra. Inspired by renditions which covered blues, swing, to "Kiss To Build A Dream On", "Chim Chim Cheree" and "Hello Dolly" Daryl Sherman, like Satchmo, will bring out the best in them, along with highly regarded multi reed stylist Scott Robinson and string meister bassist Boots Maleson.

Nov. 21.

Birdland Theater

315 W. 44th St.

Midtown

212-581-3080

For more information visit: www.birdlandjazz.com





