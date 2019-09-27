Darrian Ford to Take the Stage at Birdland Theater

Birdland Theater presents Darrian Ford singing selections from his album, NEW STANDARDS (which gives a nod to the classics of the Standards genre, but moreover, is a personal statement), and other exemplary gems. " When you commit yourself to growth, you commit to change. And you don't get to choose where, when or how it will come". The Broadway actor has been away from the New York stage, and theatrical touring for nearly a decade. He resurfaced in 2018 with a smash debut Vocal Jazz album, new horizons and is comfortably cruising in the Vocal Jazz lane. He's curated a wonderfully dynamic set to share, demonstrating the evolving nature of "standards".

Darrian released his debut album, NEW STANDARDS, in the Spring of 2018. It charted #1 Debut Jazz Album on the NACC, and wound out the year at #11 on the Vibe UK Top 20 Jazz Albums of 2018. With all original songs (except two delicious covers) he has been called "The Freshest In Vocal Jazz".

Darrian will be joined by special guest,a?? Karen Mariea??. She wields one of the most versatile and capable voices around. Currently starring off-broadway in SLEEP NO MORE, she has been directed by Martin Scorsese and Baz Lurhmanand, sang with Pink and John Legend, and for the last 8 years has been the alto soloist in TOO HOT TO HANDEL, the Jazz/Gospel adaptation of Handel's MESSIAH. a??Antoine Dryea??, the New York Trumpeter Extraordinaire, will also be appearing. The Wynton Marsalis protege' has worked across musical genres with Wycliffe Gordon, Wessell Anderson, Lafayette Harris, Taylor Mac and Justin Vivian Bond among others.

Darrian Ford plays Birdland Theater at 315 West 44th Street, NYC, on November 5, 2019. $30 cover charge and $10 food and beverage minimum per person. Tickets and information are available at a??www.BirdlandJazz.coma?? or by calling (212)581-3080





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You